Read full article on original website
Related
The “Mother of Texas” and her place in Texas History
Every born and raised Texan knows that Stephen F. Austin is considered the “Father of Texas” but may not have known about the "Mother of Texas."
Avoid The 10 Most Dangerous Counties To Live In Texas
I love so much about the great state of Texas, from its barbecue to its culture, music, and Southern hospitality. Given how many people have flocked here for a better life in recent years, I know I'm not alone. Ours is a great state in which to live, but there are some places you just want to avoid as much as possible.
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there’s truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex. A staple of Mexican food is tamales or tamal, and we wanted you to know where to find the absolute best of the best across the state of Texas. First, what is a tamale?
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
San Angelo LIVE!
TxDOT: $29 Billion Texas Clear Lanes Project Aims to Relieve Traffic Congestion Statewide
AUSTIN – COVID-19’s effects on Texas traffic levels lingered throughout 2021, with delays on the state’s most congested roadways growing but still below pre-pandemic gridlock conditions, according to a new study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). The review of the state’s most crowded street...
Sweet Puppy Reunites With His TX Family 5 Years After Hurricane
Beloved family dog Bolt has been reunited five years after he was lost in Galveston. Can you imagine you and your family are prepping for a hurricane and your dog sneaks off? A Texas couple who were preparing for Hurricane Irma five years ago spent days looking for their lost dog before they had to evacuate the island.
This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic
Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested.
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?
Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
KSAT 12
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas hasn’t had a hospital close since 2020, a much-needed relief following the previous decade of closures that were predominantly seen in rural communities. That could change soon: A...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
‘This is my current one bottle’: Central Texas feeling impacts of nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
The liquid medication commonly used for children to fight bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections is in short supply across the country.
Study: This Texas city is one of the best cities for singles in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard to be single as an adult. The only people you really interact with are your coworkers and meeting new people in public can be intimidating. Luckily, dating in some cities is easier than others including one city in Texas. A new report from...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Texas news tops headlines across nation: These are state stories that captivated the world in 2022
HOUSTON – Texas was on the national stage throughout the year 2022. Here are just some of the Texas issues that dominated the headlines, along with what was at stake and what’s to come as we look toward the future of the state and the nation. 1. Uvalde...
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0