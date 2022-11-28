ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

1 Bulls player who must be traded soon

The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
FanSided

3 Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks win over Dallas Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night at Fiserv Forum, the lone time the Mavericks will travel to Milwaukee this season. In previous seasons former Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks have had some back and forth, the teams split the last two seasons. The...
Axios Phoenix

Wildcats, Sun Devils off to strong starts as Pac-12 play begins

ASU and UofA are both in stronger-than-expected positions as Pac-12 play begins today in the men's college basketball season. The Wildcats are 6-0, while the Sun Devils are 6-1.What's happening: UofA hits the road to play a 5-2 Utah squad while 4-3 Colorado hosts the Sun Devils.State of play: UofA is the No. 4 team in this week's AP rankings, climbing from their starting rank of 17th.Before entering conference play, they beat Creighton last week to win the Maui Invitational.The Wildcats' high-powered offense leads the nation with 97.5 points per game. Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 19.3 points per...
Yardbarker

Surging Suns Hope to Maintain Form vs. Bulls

With a victory on Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns (14-6) would extend their winning streak to six games, their longest of the season. The Suns are currently on their second streak of 5+ games won on the year. Last season, the Suns found winning streaks of 18, 11, 9 and...
New York Post

How RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are plateauing — and what it means

The pie-in-the-sky preseason optimism wasn’t about Jalen Brunson magically becoming a superstar. Or about Julius Randle performing like Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, the hope that the Knicks would surpass outside expectations — their over-under win total set by the bookmakers, for instance, was 38.5 — was pinned to the development of their young players, the belief that internal improvement would raise this team’s ceiling. But through a quarter of the season, those players haven’t taken the step forward that fans, and perhaps the team, hoped. RJ Barrett has underperformed at both ends of the floor after signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension....
NESN

Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games

The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe, 134-121, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s...
FOX Sports

Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing

Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
FOX Sports

Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
