Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
1 Bulls player who must be traded soon
The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
This Bulls-Mavericks Trade Features Zach LaVine
Life is a game of poker. Sometimes you fold, and sometimes, you go all-in. NBA teams need to use a similar calculus. It’s all about understanding the hand you’ve been dealt. If you’ve got a pair of kings, push those chips in. If you’ve got a 2 and a 7, it may be time to go home.
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Chicago Bulls gave Billy Donovan extension before season
Billy Donovan agreed to a contract extension with the Bulls before the start of the season, the team announced Tuesday.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year. According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden...
3 Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks win over Dallas Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night at Fiserv Forum, the lone time the Mavericks will travel to Milwaukee this season. In previous seasons former Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks have had some back and forth, the teams split the last two seasons. The...
Wildcats, Sun Devils off to strong starts as Pac-12 play begins
ASU and UofA are both in stronger-than-expected positions as Pac-12 play begins today in the men's college basketball season. The Wildcats are 6-0, while the Sun Devils are 6-1.What's happening: UofA hits the road to play a 5-2 Utah squad while 4-3 Colorado hosts the Sun Devils.State of play: UofA is the No. 4 team in this week's AP rankings, climbing from their starting rank of 17th.Before entering conference play, they beat Creighton last week to win the Maui Invitational.The Wildcats' high-powered offense leads the nation with 97.5 points per game. Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 19.3 points per...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz's Fall Proves Miami Heat Have No Reason To Panic Because Change Happens So Fast
Three weeks ago, the Utah Jazz were the talk of the NBA. They were on top of the Western Conference standings and becoming one of the league's better stories. They were winning despite a roster overhaul after trading cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. And then the NBA season happened.
Yardbarker
Surging Suns Hope to Maintain Form vs. Bulls
With a victory on Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns (14-6) would extend their winning streak to six games, their longest of the season. The Suns are currently on their second streak of 5+ games won on the year. Last season, the Suns found winning streaks of 18, 11, 9 and...
How RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are plateauing — and what it means
The pie-in-the-sky preseason optimism wasn’t about Jalen Brunson magically becoming a superstar. Or about Julius Randle performing like Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, the hope that the Knicks would surpass outside expectations — their over-under win total set by the bookmakers, for instance, was 38.5 — was pinned to the development of their young players, the belief that internal improvement would raise this team’s ceiling. But through a quarter of the season, those players haven’t taken the step forward that fans, and perhaps the team, hoped. RJ Barrett has underperformed at both ends of the floor after signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension....
Why Joe Mazzulla Values Celtics Facing Heat For Two Straight Games
The Boston Celtics made much easier work of the Miami Heat relative to their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, defeating the fellow Eastern Conference foe, 134-121, at TD Garden on Wednesday night. While it’s only November and the vast majority of the regular season is yet to come, there’s...
FOX Sports
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
FOX Sports
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Seton Hall at Kansas odds, picks and predictions
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) and the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) meet Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Seton Hall vs. Kansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Illinois eighth-grader hits miraculous full-court buzzer-beater to win game
Milton Pope eighth-grader Cooper Thorson swished a nearly full-court shot Tuesday to lift his team to victory in northern Illinois.
Comments / 0