Scouting the Latest Commitments: Daevin Hobbs, Darron Reed, & Caleb Lomu

National Scout Steven Bailoni breaks down recent commitments Daevin Hobbs, Darron Reed, and Caleb Lomu

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on the latest big commitments across the country.

Darron Reed – Carver High School, Columbus, GA

Committed to Auburn

Top SEC and Big 10 DL target that played both NT and DE in his school’s base 3-4. Very good frame and functional strength with solid lateral quickness. Good initial hand placement, plays with leverage and overpowers most linemen. Can be trusted to cover multiple gaps against the run on the inside. Sets the edge and is patient to key the run when working as the outside end. Takes good angles to the ballcarrier on the outside. Good mental processing to quickly read the play and change from covering gaps to pass rushing as needed. Utilizes his strength to disrupt the pocket and cause the QB to panic. Punishes the ball carrier with every tackle, uses his strength to bring them down hard and isn’t afraid to challenge smaller backs who try to lower their shoulder against him.

Lacks explosiveness off the line and the speed to chase runners down. Pass rush kit is limited to a bull rush. Cannot read play action well and barrels into the pocket instead of reading while he rushes. Shiftier backs have no issue getting around him when they play at length and force him to use some athleticism to close the gap. Good overall prospect that must improve his athleticism before becoming a consistent contributor on the field. Like him best as a strong side DE in a 3-4 or a DT in a 4-3.

Daevin Hobbs – Jay M Robinson High School, Concord, NC

Committed to Tennessee

One of the top DL nationally and second best player in NC by composite rankings that also plays TE. Elite frame and length with very good explosiveness, very good strength, and good speed. Quick off the snap with a fast and strong initial punch to immediately gain leverage over the OL. Good lateral quickness to adjust to anyone unable to maintain a half-man ratio and quickly get around the lineman. Leverages his length and strength to bully lineman in both run blocks and pass protection. Routinely in the backfield well before the RB can read the hole in zone concepts. Well-rounded pass rush kit that keeps the OL guessing. Can get skinny through holes if rush is delayed on a twist. Finishes quickly on the QB and can turn most pressures into sacks or incompletions. Can strip the ball and secure the tackle at the same time. Delivers devastating hits to ball carriers that make them think twice before challenging him. Hips are fluid and he has good mental processing to drop back and play effectively in flat or hook zone coverage on zone blitz concepts.

Hard to find anything to dislike about this kid, could technically fill out his upper body a bit more but I like his frame for a 4-3 DE given his pass rush ability. Biggest issue will be learning to play with kids just as physically impressive as he is, but even at the next level they will be rare. Can play anywhere across the line outside of nose tackle and could even stand up in a 3-4 as the edge rusher. Elite prospect, wouldn’t be surprised to hear his name called on day 1 of the draft in a few years.

Caleb Lomu – Highland High School, Gilbert, AZ

Committed to Utah

OT prospect that garnered interest from every P5 conference. Good height and length with solid weight, very good strength, good balance, and good lateral quickness. Quick off the snap with a fast initial punch and plays with good leverage. Moves well in zone concepts and can execute reach blocks. Maintains a half-man ratio over the defender. Quick hands and uses his lateral quickness to reengage if the defender is able to shed. Quick through his set points in pass protection. Able to keep defenders from crashing inside when they attempt to run the arc. Reads oncoming blitzers and hands off players to his guard to take on someone coming from the outside. Good timing on punches to disrupt spin and swim moves.

Not a mauler in the run game that’s going to take out ends or tackles in gap runs, usually can neutralize them but will rarely generate drive. Does not read through the second level, usually focuses on his man and drives him to the ground instead of looking for a block downfield as the play develops. Good overall prospect you can trust as your left tackle, pass protection skills are all there and a great fit for Utah in their pass-first offense. Will need a year or two to build up his body and adjust to the speed of the Pac-12.