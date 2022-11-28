Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Awards Certification, Recertification to 10 Agencies for Adopting Collaborative Board’s Standards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced today the certification and recertification of 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Five agencies have adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Drug Law Enforcement Fund Grant Opportunity
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications for funding to be awarded as part of the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund. Grants will cover drug task force expenses related to enforcing the state’s drug laws and combating illegal drug activity.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Petition Seeking to End Qualified Immunity for Employees of Political Subdivisions Rejected Over Summary
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary of a petition seeking to amend Section 2744.03 of the Ohio Revised Code to end qualified immunity in Ohio for employees of political subdivisions. On Nov. 22, the Attorney General’s Office received the submitted summary for...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio Milestones
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine announced today two major milestones with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, the free book program available to Ohio families with children under the age of 5. More than 50% of eligible children – birth to...
themountvernongrapevine.com
New Sculpture Takes Flight at Great Seal State Park’s COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director (ODNR) Mary Mertz today unveiled a new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Storm, a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles, is now on permanent...
themountvernongrapevine.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Statement on George Wagner IV’s Guilty Verdicts
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 30, 2022 – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding George Wagner IV’s case in Pike County following this evening’s guilty verdicts:. “This case was a test of BCI’s abilities, and BCI passed it with flying colors,” Yost said....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Special City Council Meetings
The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special Utilities Committee meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of discussing a lime contract. Council will hold a special Fire, Police and Civil Defense Committee meeting on the same date at 6:15 p.m. for the limited purpose of discussing the purchase of Fire Department vehicles.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Tom Marshall Resigns as Utilities Director
Brought increased focus to rehabilitating systems during his tenure. MOUNT VERNON, December 2, 2022 – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-021130- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Westerly winds may gust up to 40 mph behind a strong cold front on Saturday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Municipal Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
Comments / 0