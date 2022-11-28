ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Awards Certification, Recertification to 10 Agencies for Adopting Collaborative Board’s Standards

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced today the certification and recertification of 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Five agencies have adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Drug Law Enforcement Fund Grant Opportunity

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications for funding to be awarded as part of the Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund. Grants will cover drug task force expenses related to enforcing the state’s drug laws and combating illegal drug activity.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Special City Council Meetings

The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special Utilities Committee meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of discussing a lime contract. Council will hold a special Fire, Police and Civil Defense Committee meeting on the same date at 6:15 p.m. for the limited purpose of discussing the purchase of Fire Department vehicles.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Tom Marshall Resigns as Utilities Director

Brought increased focus to rehabilitating systems during his tenure. MOUNT VERNON, December 2, 2022 – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-021130- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Westerly winds may gust up to 40 mph behind a strong cold front on Saturday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
CLEVELAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Municipal Weekly Warrants

Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy