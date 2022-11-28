Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-021130- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 628 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Westerly winds may gust up to 40 mph behind a strong cold front on Saturday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO