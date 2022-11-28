The third estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2022 rebounded, increasing 2.6 percent at an annual rate, after two consecutive quarters of declines. The robust rebound was largely due to unsustainably strong net exports. Consumer spending on services and government spending also contributed positively to the real GDP growth. Business investment and consumer spending on goods, however, contracted from the last quarter, which likely signals economic weakness. U.S. nonfarm employment experienced a larger-than-expected gain, adding 261,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, nevertheless, edged up to 3.7 percent from its 50-year low of 3.5 percent as unemployed persons rose by 306,000 to 6.1 million. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points to a target range of 3.75 to 4 percent in November and stated that they will not stop rate hikes until inflation returns to normal levels. Even so, CPI inflation remained high in September at 0.4 and 8.2 percent month-over-month and year-over-year.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO