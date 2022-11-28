Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
nevadabusiness.com
The Making of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine
Medical education in southern Nevada has had a rocky road to fruition, enduring several evolutions to get to where it is today. On seemingly the rockiest path of Nevada’s schools offering medical doctorates, which include Touro University, Roseman University and the UNR School of Medicine, is the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine which graduated its first class in 2021.
nevadabusiness.com
Most Respected Leaders
Respect is earned, not given. That phrase holds true when applied to any of those in the inaugural class of Most Respected Leaders. Each of those featured have dedicated themselves to improving Nevada and have earned the respect of those around them. Comprised of decision makers and executives in Nevada, Most Respected Leaders are those that their colleagues look up to and serve as mentors and examples for others to follow.
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada Dairy Farmers and Dairy Council of Nevada Announces $30,000 in Scholarships.
“Last year was the first time we’d launched our culinary scholarship. After receiving several applications from bright, motivated and talented individuals, we felt compelled to launch an additional agriculture scholarship this year,” said Libby Lovig, RDN, LD, General Manager at Nevada Dairy Farmers. “We are ecstatic to help aid applicants in their continuing education journeys.”
nevadabusiness.com
Office Summary: Third Quarter 2022
Northern Nevada’s office market saw strong tenant demand, recovering sale volumes and swelling sublease availability in Q3 2022. After five consecutive quarters of positive demand, third quarter net absorption of 54,700 square feet pushed annual net absorption to nearly 100,000 square feet. Investment activity rebounded this quarter to $43.5 million, though average price per square foot has declined slightly.
nevadabusiness.com
Patricia Cafferata Elected to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Board of Directors
(RENO, Nev.) – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Nevada leader Patricia Cafferata, Esq. to the Board of Directors. Cafferata served as state treasurer and state assemblywoman for Nevada. She has also served as the special assistant attorney general for law enforcement, counties and municipalities and communications director for former attorney general, Adam Laxalt. Cafferata was district attorney in three Nevada counties – Lander, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties and was deputy district attorney in Eureka County. Throughout her career, she has held myriad positions in the legal field, namely as judicial law clerk for the second judicial district court and the ninth judicial district court, in addition to managing her own law practice. She is currently associate tribal judge for the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Court.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Health Link Enrolls 17,925 Nevadans in First Month of Open Enrollment Period
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) – The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) through NevadaHealthLink.com is the most convenient time for Nevadans to enroll or make changes to their qualified health and dental plans; this year 17,925 Nevadans have enrolled in plans in the first 30 days of open enrollment. The 2023 Plan Year OEP began on November 1 and runs through January 15, 2023.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada State Apartment Association and its members partner with The Good Deed Project, providing needy families with 20,000 pounds of food
LAS VEGAS – Members of the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), including Silver Lands, Inc., are teaming up with The Good Deed Project (TGDP) to provide holiday meals to local families in need this season. TGDP’s Holiday Dinner Box program provides families with a ham, pie, rolls and fixings...
nevadabusiness.com
Business Indicators
The third estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2022 rebounded, increasing 2.6 percent at an annual rate, after two consecutive quarters of declines. The robust rebound was largely due to unsustainably strong net exports. Consumer spending on services and government spending also contributed positively to the real GDP growth. Business investment and consumer spending on goods, however, contracted from the last quarter, which likely signals economic weakness. U.S. nonfarm employment experienced a larger-than-expected gain, adding 261,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, nevertheless, edged up to 3.7 percent from its 50-year low of 3.5 percent as unemployed persons rose by 306,000 to 6.1 million. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points to a target range of 3.75 to 4 percent in November and stated that they will not stop rate hikes until inflation returns to normal levels. Even so, CPI inflation remained high in September at 0.4 and 8.2 percent month-over-month and year-over-year.
nevadabusiness.com
Casey at the Bat US and Nevada Economic Outlook Part 1
The outlook wasn’t brilliant for the Mudville nine that day; The score stood two to four with but one inning more to play. …” begins Ernest Thayer’s famous baseball poem. Unfortunately, the outlook for US and Nevada economic growth and investment returns is also not brilliant this day, and the outcome may again be: “mighty Casey has struck out.” The reason is accumulation of negative trends and no salient positive ones.
nevadabusiness.com
Industry Focus
WHAT EFFECTS DID THE RECENT PANDEMIC HAVE ON THIS INDUSTRY?. Samuel Schwartz: The largest issue facing the [legal] community at the moment is communication from the COVID breakdown. How do you communicate with people [now]? What can you say to people and when you can talk to them? Is it online? Is it a Zoom conference? Is it in the office? Is it on the phone? Is it on your cell phone? Is it at home? At Starbucks? Where can you talk to people? When and where are the lines of how to communicate?
nevadabusiness.com
PowerShift by NV Energy Helps Businesses Save Money
We all need to make moves now to save energy for future generations. But for business owners, upgrading lighting and other equipment at a business, even though it’s the right thing to do, can be a major investment in time, money and resources. That’s why NV Energy is working...
nevadabusiness.com
Around the State
Clark County Commission Allocates ARPA Funds for Business Incubator Program. Last month, the Clark County Commission voted to approve $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in support of a new business incubator program, Incubate Vegas. The program was developed by the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development in partnership with StartUPNV. The program is designed to promote the inclusion of underserved populations in Clark County and foster diversification. Incubate Vegas is expected to launch this spring.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
nevadabusiness.com
CSN Celebrates Holiday Season with Gospel Choir Concert
Inaugural performance concludes historic first semester for CSN Fine Arts Department students. The College of Southern Nevada will celebrate the sounds of the season with the inaugural concert of the CSN Gospel Choir. Students enrolled in the CSN Department of Fine Arts coursework for Gospel Choir will showcase their skills under the direction of CSN faculty member Ronnie Thomas.
