WacoTrib.com
Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Times and Democrat. November 30, 2022. Editorial: S.C. makes itself more attractive to the military. South Carolina continues to grow as a military-friendly state. South Carolina is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans, the eighth-highest total of military retirees in the nation. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Rhonda Hudson's Kanawha County home took on more than a foot of water when a nearby creek flooded on Aug. 15. Hudson told WCHS-TV...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. November 30, 2022. When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading...
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
WVa revenue collections surge again in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday. “Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations...
Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported.
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency's policy board on Dec. 14 for...
California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. November 30, 2022. Editorial: Sullivan votes in support of ‘pronoun’ legislation. Should you be forced to recognize a personal fiction that someone creates for themselves? The Sullivan County Commission doesn’t think so and is to be commended for voting in support of state legislation to exempt a class of public employees from any such requirement.
Chesapeake Bay watershed getting $33.8 million in grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay is getting about $33.8 million in conservation grants. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced the grants Friday to support the restoration and conservation of the bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at...
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity transmission line in western...
Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64...
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15
No. 1 China Spring (12-1) vs. No. 4 Anna (13-0) Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crowley ISD Stadium, Crowley. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; NFHS Network. Road to regional final: China Spring defeated Western Hills, 72-7; def. Kaufman, 41-7; def. Lake Worth, 41-7. Anna defeated Panther Creek, 62-24; def. Stephenville, 33-32; def. Celina, 27-24.
