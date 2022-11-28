Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
North Platte Telegraph
'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing
A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
iheart.com
Former assistant warden of Lincoln prison facility sentenced
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
News Channel Nebraska
Man detained at Gage County Courthouse, on warrants
BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was arrested after being detained at the county courthouse Thursday morning on warrants that were pending for him. A Gage County Special Services Sergeant detained 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder on warrants for violating a protection order and on a domestic assault that prompted the issuance of the protection order.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
klkntv.com
70-year-old Nebraska inmate who brutally killed woman dies serving life sentence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, authorities said. Necdet Canbaz, 70, was serving a life sentence since July 9, 1999. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Douglas County. Court records...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado man convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Colorado man was convicted on Wednesday for meth related charges and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that on Wednesday that a federal jury in Lincoln, convicted 38-year-old Jose O. Maes of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
Kearney Hub
Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl
Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
WGMD Radio
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth man accused of attacking woman
PLATTSMOUTH - A 42-year-old Plattsmouth man is accused of felony strangulation after an incident at a Valley Street residence on Nov. 26. An arrest affidavit says Michael Dwyer attacked a woman after pushing his way through the front door. The woman told police that Dwyer had broken the door previously, so she placed a chair in front of it to try and keep him out.
