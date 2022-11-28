ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, NE

North Platte Telegraph

'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Former assistant warden of Lincoln prison facility sentenced

(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man detained at Gage County Courthouse, on warrants

BEATRICE – A Beatrice man was arrested after being detained at the county courthouse Thursday morning on warrants that were pending for him. A Gage County Special Services Sergeant detained 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder on warrants for violating a protection order and on a domestic assault that prompted the issuance of the protection order.
BEATRICE, NE
iheart.com

Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado man convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Colorado man was convicted on Wednesday for meth related charges and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that on Wednesday that a federal jury in Lincoln, convicted 38-year-old Jose O. Maes of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Officers responded to an alert from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth man accused of attacking woman

PLATTSMOUTH - A 42-year-old Plattsmouth man is accused of felony strangulation after an incident at a Valley Street residence on Nov. 26. An arrest affidavit says Michael Dwyer attacked a woman after pushing his way through the front door. The woman told police that Dwyer had broken the door previously, so she placed a chair in front of it to try and keep him out.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

