(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO