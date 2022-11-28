ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Open Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The 2022 U.S. Open Championships begin tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tonight’s session will feature the men’s and women’s 800m freestyle and a single combined heat of 800 freestyle relays. Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky highlights...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Summer Jrs Qualifier Brady Begin Sends Verbal to UNC Tarheels (2024)

Distance freestyler and Maryland State Champion Brady Begin has announced his verbal commitment to UNC, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Brady Begin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
swimswam.com

How to Watch, All the Links You Need for the 2022 US Open

With the US Open set to kick off Wednesday in Greensboro, here’s a look at all of the links you’ll need to follow the action. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start...
GREENSBORO, NC

