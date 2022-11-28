Jehovah's Witness already suing Boston over Covid-19 policies files second suit, this time for firing him as a cop after he refused to get shots

Read full article on original website
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Jehovah’s Witness cop suing city over not being awarded religious exemption on vaccine
Saviel Colon is seeking damages for “emotional distress, ... humiliation, anxiety, sleeplessness, and emotional trauma." A former Boston police officer is suing the city for $2 million, claiming he was wrongfully terminated and openly ridiculed for his faith after requesting a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination. In a complaint...
Albert Williams, Jr. assaulted woman, smashed her phone in Boston, officials say
Officials said a Boston man smashed a woman’s phone after assaulting her while walking on Boylston Street in October. Albert Williams, Jr., 61, pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment after prosecutors charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property. Judge Mark Summerville of Central Boston Municipal Court released Williams without having to post bail after a prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office asked for a $1,000 bail.
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Victims of deadly Hingham Apple Store crash expected to file lawsuit
Several victims in last week’s deadly Apple Store crash intend to file a lawsuit, according to a statement from a legal team representing several of the victims. According to attorneys Doug Sheff and Kathy Jo Cook, the legal pair will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the litigation on behalf of the victims. Sheff & Cook did not reveal who or what parties the lawsuit would be filed against.
Illegal Alien, Drug/Gun Dealer Charged with Illegally Re Entering the Country
BOSTON – A Dominican man has been charged with illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Jonathan Alcequiez-Sanchez, 35, was charged with one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Alcequiez-Sanchez is currently in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, mother out on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend and mother with a knife in Cranston is out on bail. The stabbing happened just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Alto Street. Col. Michael Winquist said Shania Vincent, 23, “slashed” the mother and daughter in the...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Mattapan man charged with shooting off his gun on Wayne Street in Roxbury
Boston Police report arresting Malachi Auguste, 19, of Mattapan, on gun charges for allegedly firing a gun repeatedly on Wayne Street in Roxbury shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Nobody was hit, but one car was damaged, police say. Auguste was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful...
Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
Melrose Police Chief retires, ending decades-long career
MELROSE, Mass. — Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle will work his final shift on Wednesday. Lyle joined the Melrose Police Department in 1986 as a rookie patrol officer and became chief in 2007. He announced his retirement in March. State law requires that police officers, correction officers and firefighters retire at the age of 65. Lyle turned 65 earlier this month.
Man arrested in New York City for April murder on Wyoming Street in Roxbury
Boston Police report a man was arrested in midtown Manhattan yesterday on charges he fatally shot David Wood, 51, at Wabeno and Wyoming streets in Roxbury around 11:40 a.m. on April 27. Timothy Timson, 30, will remain in New York custody pending his extradition to Boston to face charges in...
Police: Man stole car with 3-year-old inside
Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old child inside in Providence Tuesday night.
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
RI Woman Sues Hobby Lobby - Says She Fell in Store and Broke Kneecap in Three Places
A Rhode Island resident has sued Hobby Lobby after allegedly falling in a store — where she says she “suffered grievous bodily injuries, pain and suffering, disability, and temporary impairment.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on November 22, states that Sandra Papa, a Warwick resident, was shopping...
