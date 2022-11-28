ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver

A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE

Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington single-family home likely to get historic designation

Arlington County Board members later this month are expected to ratify creation of a local historic district for a single-family property in the Virginia Square neighborhood. Both the homeowner (Marie Schum-Brady) and the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) support the action, which if authorized will give HALRB members a large say over exterior alterations on the parcel, located at 3500 14th Street. North.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tractor-trailer driver killed on 495 Express Lanes

A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Deadly Express Lanes accident, flu death and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. 4. Child flu death.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis

The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Micron cuts back on chip production

Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Democrats expect to be playing defense when General Assembly convenes

Northern Virginia’s Democratic legislators next year aim to keep Republicans from rolling back victories they achieved in 2020 and 2021, when their party controlled both the General Assembly and statewide offices. Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean) outlined the Democrats’ strategy during a Nov. 29 virtual town-hall meeting. “Defense, defense...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Study underway for major league cricket, baseball facility at George Mason

Major League Cricket and its Washington D.C.-based investor, Sanjay Govil, will work with George Mason University to study the “feasibility” of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility. The ballpark would be designed to host Major League cricket matches, Mason baseball games, and other events, with the goal of being operational by 2025.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Dec. 1 high school basketball roundup: Battlefield, Gainesville boys win

BATTLEFIELD 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Brandon Binkowski scored 12 points, Ryan Derderian 11 and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (2-0) won at South Lakes High School Thursday. GAINESVILLE 62, ANNANDALE 57: Grant Polk totaled 20 points and seven rebounds and Trevor Moody added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cardinals’ (2-0) win at John R. Lewis High School Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy