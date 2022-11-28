Read full article on original website
Girl walking home in Vienna reports suspicious van driver
A juvenile was walking home from her designated school bus stop near Fairway Drive and Old Courthouse Road, N.E. on Dec. 1 at 2:31 p.m. when she observed a transit van parked across Fairway Drive, Vienna police said. As the juvenile walked past the van, the driver made a U-turn...
Passenger counts dip after a month's worth of free rides on VRE
Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does start with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
Arlington single-family home likely to get historic designation
Arlington County Board members later this month are expected to ratify creation of a local historic district for a single-family property in the Virginia Square neighborhood. Both the homeowner (Marie Schum-Brady) and the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) support the action, which if authorized will give HALRB members a large say over exterior alterations on the parcel, located at 3500 14th Street. North.
InFive: Most wanted arrest, Kline Farm update and get ready for a parade
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A murder suspect police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. 2. Kline Farm update. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but...
Tractor-trailer driver killed on 495 Express Lanes
A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash. The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
UPDATED: All clear after reports of person with gun outside Unity Reed High School
Police say there is no threat to Unity Reed High School in Manassas after social media reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot this morning. Officers now say there are no indications the person in question "was actually on campus." Police continue to follow up on...
InFive: Deadly Express Lanes accident, flu death and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, has directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. 4. Child flu death.
Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Prince William supervisors to consider pay bump
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors might give its successors a pay raise. At the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, directed county staff to gather information on the board’s compensation compared to that in neighboring jurisdictions. Local governing bodies can change their compensation, but...
UPDATED: Citizens file lawsuit against Prince William County chair, supervisors over Digital Gateway vote
A group of Gainesville residents is asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway. Roger Yackel, Roger Miller and Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Board of County Supervisors, Chair Ann Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland. The lawsuit focuses...
Sun Gazette editorial: Too many religious holidays on Arlington school calendar?
It was with the best of intentions that Arlington Public Schools decided to add a number of new student holidays to the annual calendar, honoring a variety of religions. We’re all for diversity and equity, as appropriate, but apparently carving out more holidays throughout the school year is not working out so well.
Micron cuts back on chip production
Manassas officials say they’re hopeful that Micron Inc.’s plans to cut memory chip production won’t slow hiring and expansion at the company’s Manassas plant. Last week, the Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be cutting back on production of DRAM – or semiconductor memory – by about 20% as demand levels off and the company's inventory grows.
Democrats expect to be playing defense when General Assembly convenes
Northern Virginia’s Democratic legislators next year aim to keep Republicans from rolling back victories they achieved in 2020 and 2021, when their party controlled both the General Assembly and statewide offices. Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean) outlined the Democrats’ strategy during a Nov. 29 virtual town-hall meeting. “Defense, defense...
Dec. 2 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton, Forest Park, Battlefield improve to 3-0
FOREST PARK 58, COLONIAL FORGE 53: Winston Raford led Forest Park (3-0) with 18 points going 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. Brandon Edozie added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to control the paint. Forest Park led 26-12 at the half and 43-23 at the end of...
Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic
It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
Study underway for major league cricket, baseball facility at George Mason
Major League Cricket and its Washington D.C.-based investor, Sanjay Govil, will work with George Mason University to study the “feasibility” of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility. The ballpark would be designed to host Major League cricket matches, Mason baseball games, and other events, with the goal of being operational by 2025.
Another dominant team effort sends Freedom-Woodbridge to the state football final
Tristan Evans shrugged his shoulders as if to say why would he savor one moment over another? Or expect his team to do the same?. The Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback set a state record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season Saturday to help the Eagles defeat visiting Western Branch 69-14 in the Class 6 state semifinals.
Dec. 2 high school girls basketball roundup: Madison McKenzie has career night for Gainesville
GAINESVILLE 72, WOODBRIDGE 59: Madison McKenzie scored a career-high 32 points Friday as the Cardinals (2-0) won at Osbourn Park’s Tip-Off Tournament. McKenzie was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and converted nine field goals, including five from the 3-point line. Demi Gilliam added 12. OSBOURN PARK 64,...
Dec. 1 high school basketball roundup: Battlefield, Gainesville boys win
BATTLEFIELD 66, CHRIST CHAPEL 40: Brandon Binkowski scored 12 points, Ryan Derderian 11 and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (2-0) won at South Lakes High School Thursday. GAINESVILLE 62, ANNANDALE 57: Grant Polk totaled 20 points and seven rebounds and Trevor Moody added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Cardinals’ (2-0) win at John R. Lewis High School Thursday.
