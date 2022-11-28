ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
NBC Sports

Video of Robert Williams blocking shots at practice will excite Celtics fans

Robert Williams is inching closer to returning to the Boston Celtics lineup. The 24-year-old center took part in scrimmages during the team's shootaround Wednesday. The Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Williams had knee surgery in September and was expected to resume basketball activities in...
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Jaylen Brown (neck) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to sit one game with neck stiffness. In a matchup versus a Miami team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3 Caleb Martin almost comes up with the steal, ...
FOX Sports

Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
FOX Sports

Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing

Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
