6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition to the red-hot Boston Celtics. The post Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
NBC Sports
Video of Robert Williams blocking shots at practice will excite Celtics fans
Robert Williams is inching closer to returning to the Boston Celtics lineup. The 24-year-old center took part in scrimmages during the team's shootaround Wednesday. The Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Williams had knee surgery in September and was expected to resume basketball activities in...
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Boston Celtics
The Heat's three-game winning streak ends with a loss to Celtics
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Jaylen Brown (neck) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to sit one game with neck stiffness. In a matchup versus a Miami team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game
The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3 Caleb Martin almost comes up with the steal, ...
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
FOX Sports
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
FOX Sports
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
FOX 13 News
Tickets on sale for NBA Crossover during All-Star Game weekend
Those looking for a special holiday gift for the Utah hoops fanatic in their lives now have a slam dunk option at their fingertips.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
