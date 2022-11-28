ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Police share tips to keep holidays happy

By Christopher Keizur
 2 days ago
While the holiday season is filled with festivities, friends and families, the Gresham Police Department is sharing tips to ensure community members don't become victimized by a crime that would mar the jolliest time of the year.

"It's easy to get distracted as we rush around this time of year," said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. "By keeping in mind some simple safety tips, we hope to help our community avoid some of the most common crimes we see around the holidays."

Here are some holiday safety tips:

Car break-in and theft prevention

- Never leave your unattended car running

- Do not leave valuables where they can be seen — lock purses, shopping bags, electronic devices and firearms in your trunk

- Close and lock windows and doors

- Park in well-lit areas, especially with dwindling daylight hours

- Use an anti-theft device when possible

Package theft prevention

- Request signature delivery

- Deliver packages to a lockbox, office or trusted neighbor

- Consider installing a camera and flood light on front porch

Shopping safety

- Shop during daylight hours

- Dress casually and comfortably, not drawing unwanted attention

- Use a credit card

- Keep cash in front pockets and do not carry large amounts

Going out of town

- Do not announce trips on social media, post pictures upon returning

- Lock all doors and windows

- Use a "mail hold" or ask a neighbor to collect mail/packages

- Set indoor and outdoor lights to an automatic timer

If a crime does occur, report it by calling 503-823-3333 or visit GreshamOregon.gov/Police-Department . If it is an emergency call 911.

