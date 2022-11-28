ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

KPD requests assistance in identifying subjects related to recent Pearson Park damage

On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD is requesting assistance in identifying the subjects in the photos. The subjects are two white males and two white females. The are believed to be around 18 years old. If you have any information on the subjects please call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
CLINTON, NC
FOX8 News

Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have released surveillance photos of teens they say vandalized Christmas decorations in a downtown park. The display at Pearson Park has been hit multiple times by vandals in recent weeks. Police said the photos were from the vandalism on Thanksgiving and shows two white...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/17, Ashton Properties & Development, LLC, Agent: Robert Ashton, 1100 W New Bern Road, Kinston. 11/18, Beaver's Lot Clearing, LLC, Agent: Thomas Hall, 1841 Neuse Road, Kinston. 11/21, Collective Christian Church, Agent: Cory Pileggi, 1200 Country Club Drive,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy