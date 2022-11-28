Read full article on original website
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour
Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
Seattle’s Spotify Wrapped: Here’s who topped the Emerald City’s list
Seattle’s Spotify Wrapped: Here’s who topped the Emerald City’s list. Who topped Seattle's Spotify Wrapped? Here are the Seattle area's top songs and artists.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades
Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
This Is Washington's Best Bucket List Restaurant
Cheapism scoured the country for restaurants that you have to visit once in your life.
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
Seattle sued by former employee for anti-white discrimination
(The Center Square) — A former employee has sued the city of Seattle claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man. Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
Back-to-back winter storms bringing measurable snow, rain to Pacific Northwest
A cold front moving into the Northwest U.S. on Tuesday is forecast to bring high wind gusts, snow and rain to areas from Seattle into the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Seattle's housing prices among nation's fastest cooling
Seattle has one of the nation’s fastest-cooling housing markets, with median sales prices down nearly 11% since April, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report. The details: Seattle's active housing inventory in October was up 130% year-over-year, the largest increase recorded so far in 2022. Meanwhile, the median...
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
Does anyone ever experienced anything incredible paranormal in Tacoma?
I love hearing such amazing stories or experiences from others. Such as creepy screams from the basement, doors slamming, windows opening and a woman's figure appearing on the stairs, etc. Did you guys have such a magical encounter anywhere in Tacoma?
Rantz: Triggered Seattle UW students throw hissy fit after ‘free speech’ flyers posted
Conservative and Libertarian students posted flyers promoting free speech rights at the University of Washington in Seattle. Some Huskies were triggered. At UW, you either toe the left-wing line or become the target of harassment, intimidation, or bullying. Huskies for Liberty is a new student-run organization at UW. One of...
Sea-Tac flight delays, cancellations continue in Seattle-area winter weather
Delays and cancellations are affecting a small percentage of flights coming into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. On Wednesday, 22 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 53 were delayed as of 7 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The delays and cancellations come after...
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington
Several crashes and road closures were reported soon after the storm swept through the region.
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting
Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
