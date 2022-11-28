ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWStalk 870

Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades

Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow

As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Seattle sued by former employee for anti-white discrimination

(The Center Square) — A former employee has sued the city of Seattle claiming racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment due to his being a white man. Joshua Diemert, who worked as a program intake representative in Seattle’s Department of Human Services from January 2013 to September 2021, is seeking $300,000 in damages and an admission by the city that its treatment of him violated his civil rights.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle's housing prices among nation's fastest cooling

Seattle has one of the nation’s fastest-cooling housing markets, with median sales prices down nearly 11% since April, according to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report. The details: Seattle's active housing inventory in October was up 130% year-over-year, the largest increase recorded so far in 2022. Meanwhile, the median...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday

FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sea-Tac flight delays, cancellations continue in Seattle-area winter weather

Delays and cancellations are affecting a small percentage of flights coming into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. On Wednesday, 22 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 53 were delayed as of 7 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The delays and cancellations come after...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

How Seattleites are messing up recycling and composting

Plastic bags have been popping up all over Seattle lately after a local ban made them a rarity in the city for years. But if you look at the green symbols and "please recycle" messages on these thicker, reusable plastic bags and think you can toss them in your curbside recycling bin, think again.
SEATTLE, WA

