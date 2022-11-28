Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Get You a Ticket
Welcome, welcome, to snow in Yakima. The kids love it as it's fun, you may get a snow day for schools and it's a frozen treat when you're looking for a quick snack*. Grown-ups, however, you think of all the extra chores you didn't ask for. Scraping it off your car, giving yourself a safe path around your home and all that. But what about your sidewalk? Certainly the sidewalk belongs to the city so they should shovel the snow, right? ...right? Well, no. According to the city of Yakima website removing the snow from your part of the sidewalk is 100% your responsibility. Surprise!
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers
Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
Got Questions? Yakima Council Member Holds Thursday Forum
Yakima City Council members like to hear from local residents about concerns they have about the city and a city council member is hoping to hear about the concerns during a forum in Yakima on Thursday. The forum is set for Thursday night. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers is...
Annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum
The annual Luminaria Walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum set for Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Thousands of people can expect a night of quiet relaxation and fun as volunteers and staff line a mile long pathway through the landscape of the Yakima Area Arboretum with over a 1000 candle-lit bags. Parking isn't allowed on grounds of the arboretum so city officials recommend you take the city shuttle bus.
A Short Drive To The Cheapest Gas in The Valley
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday gas prices are down in Yakima. According to GasBuddy prices are down 11.9 cents a gallon selling for an average of $4.40 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 22.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond
8 Fun Things to Do By Yourself in Yakima and Beyond. You don’t need to feel lonely if you live in Yakima. If you live alone, you might feel that occasional lonely feeling, especially if you are yearning for the big city. And while Yakima might not be as big of a city as say, Seattle or Portland, there are still things you can do by yourself that will take away your lonely blues.
Your Next Chance To Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
After the great success of the 3rd Annual Food Drive held in Selah, it’s time to do it again! The first one was held on November 19th and brought in over 1300 pounds of food and over $460 dollars in cash donations! That was an amazing achievement and is a great goal to break!
Yakima Union Gospel Hoping for Support on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It's a time to think about where you would like to donate your money to make an impact on others. Officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. The cost of a meal at the mission is affordable...consider...
Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley
Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
You Being Naughty or Nice Yakima? Letters to Santa Claus Event
Do You Want to Write a Letter to Santa Yakima Valley?. Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, it's time to take a moment to write what you'd really like for Christmas this year and Santa can decide if you are getting presents or a big lump of coal. You can hand deliver them courtesy of Yakima Parks and Rec for the 3rd Annual Drive-Through Letters to Santa Event.
Electrical Problem Possible Cause of Yakima House Fire
Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy dousing the flames of a home fire in West Valley early Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:00 am Tuesday in the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. When they arrived they found the two story home with flames coming from a downstairs bedroom. Everyone was able to escape with no injuries.
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA. I feel like Gossip Girl when I have to tell you this: SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner, yes, THE Jennifer Garner was seen in Grandview, Wash., last week! It wasn’t one of those celebrity look-alikes, either, this was the real deal, holyfield, certified, bonafide Hollywood actress and lady from those Capital One Venture Card commercials.
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents
I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
Yakima Juvenile Killers Could Gain Freedom in 2023
It was a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 when two suspects killed Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff. The brutal and violent stabbings of the couple shocked the community. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil both 17 at the time of the killings were arrested and charged with First-Degree murder. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
Yakima Valley Museum’s Holiday Light Extravaganza is a Must See
Are You Ready for Yakima Valley Museum's Holiday Lights Extravaganza?. Yakima Valley Museum wants to light up your holiday season with the return of a special event for all Christmas light lovers, the Holiday Lights Extravaganza featuring over 30 Christmas trees decorated by our local Yakima Valley Charities. When Does...
17 Spots Through the Yakima Valley to Donate Winter Items
What Are You Doing With Your Extra Blankets and Other Unused Warm Winter Items?. My niece took the lid off my cats staircase, yes I am the proud owner of a cat staircase. He's a sweet old boy that uses it daily and it also doubles as storage. Something I'd completely forgotten when her curious hands started pulling out Christmas blankets and it got me thinking.
‘Tis the Season for 12 Days of Christmas
Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0