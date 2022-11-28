ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R4QU_0jQA4UVH00 Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.

• The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month.

• Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist Erma Bombeck, who was well known for her newspaper humor column describing suburban home life, syndicated from 1965 to 1996. She also published 15 books, including "At Wit's End" and "The Grass is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQA4UVH00

For more: www.trianglepro.org.

Raptis is the Emmy Award-winning host of KATU's "AM Northwest." She has been seen on the Triangle stage in such shows as "Juicy Tomatoes," "5 Lesbians Eating Quiche," "Sordid Lives," "I'll Eat You Last," and "Next Fall."

It's directed by Donald Horn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMDg5_0jQA4UVH00 • By CoHo Productions and Devon Roberts Presents, "The Way You Made Me," written by Lindsay Partain, addresses home, love and belonging. It'll stage 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1-18, at CoHo Theater.

The story: Using her trauma as a jumping-off point for creating a better home for her and her family, Imogen (Becca Baugh) shares her gift of words with an unseen lover. As she unpacks boxes, Imogen recounts through love letters how she discovered happiness despite a life of neglect.

For more: www.cohoproductions.org.

• Patti Smith, photographer/artist/writer, appears at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in a Powell's Books event, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, talking about her new work, "A Book of Days," a collection of personal photographs — such as anniversary pearls, a mother's keychain and her late husband's Mosrite guitar — as well as some photos from around the world.

More: www.portland5.com.

• Funny man Kevin Hart does two standup shows at the Moda Center, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Info: www.rosequarter.com.

• The Oregon Symphony plays a night of classical music, including Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto No. 2," featuring pianist Kirill Gerstein. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

More: www.orsymphony.org.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

