Elon Musk Wonders: Does the Company that Fought the FBI in Court to Prevent Giving it the Text Messages of Terrorists Hate Free Speech Because It Stopped Giving Me Money?

Elon Musk, while not the best messenger, is correct. Large corporations are utilizing their monopolies to engage in financial blackmail. They are controlling speech and thought by cancelling those that disagree with their philosophies.
The current administration and its cronies are surely putting pressure on major corporations as they did with Facebook! Wake up America 🇺🇸 as the end of our freedoms is being challenged every day
If anybody has watched anything political over the last..oh, six years, you know everything is political. Watching who gets banned, who gets censored, who gets shamed and blamed, who gets hated by media, who gets loved by media...all pretty much have the same political lean. Musk was loved by all as a billionaire, until he went against the narrative. Its pretty clear that there is a certain ideology favored by wealthy people, corporations, media, globalists, and our government. If you ain't a part of the collectively obedient multitudes, you will be outcast.... No stakeholder capitalism for you.
