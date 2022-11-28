ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon Musk Wonders: Does the Company that Fought the FBI in Court to Prevent Giving it the Text Messages of Terrorists Hate Free Speech Because It Stopped Giving Me Money?

By Edward Ongweso Jr
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

HLC
5d ago

Elon Musk, while not the best messenger, is correct. Large corporations are utilizing their monopolies to engage in financial blackmail. They are controlling speech and thought by cancelling those that disagree with their philosophies.

Reply
7
gary batty
4d ago

The current administration and its cronies are surely putting pressure on major corporations as they did with Facebook! Wake up America 🇺🇸 as the end of our freedoms is being challenged every day

Reply(1)
4
Jan Ridingfast
4d ago

If anybody has watched anything political over the last..oh, six years, you know everything is political. Watching who gets banned, who gets censored, who gets shamed and blamed, who gets hated by media, who gets loved by media...all pretty much have the same political lean. Musk was loved by all as a billionaire, until he went against the narrative. Its pretty clear that there is a certain ideology favored by wealthy people, corporations, media, globalists, and our government. If you ain't a part of the collectively obedient multitudes, you will be outcast.... No stakeholder capitalism for you.

Reply
3
Related
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy