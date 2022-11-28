Best The North Face Cyber Monday deals: Offers across fleeces, windbreakers, puffer jackets and more

Just like that, the biggest sale event of the year has almost come to an end. Cyber Monday is in full swing, and at the time of writing there’s only a couple more hours left to bag yourself a bargain.

Some retailers have been dropping deals all month, and are now wrapping up the shopping bonanza with a bang. We’ve spotted stellar discounts from Amazon , John Lewis , Currys , Very and other big-name retailers on the final day of sales, with brands such as Dyson , Shark , Apple and Ninja also busy slashing prices.

Our team of experts has been on hand to bring you the best deals – you can find all our shopping guides here . Among the most recent offers we’ve spotted from The North Face products, are cosy fleeces, waterproof jackets and winter-wardrobe essentials, such as hats and gloves.

Whether you’re an avid outdoor enthusiast looking to brave the cold, top up on your workout must-haves, or simply want to refresh your closet, there’s something for everyone.

If you’ve had your eye on the brand or are in the market for a great deal, we’ve rounded up all the best savings available to shop now.

The North Face saikuru jacket, women: Was £215, now £161.25, Thenorthface.co.uk

While the brand only offers 25 per cent off on its own website when you spend over £175, this threshold number is quite easily reached considering the retail prices of most of the brand’s coats. This puffer jacket for instance is usually £215, so in The North Face’s Cyber Monday sale that comes down to £161.25 with the discount automatically applied when added to your basket.

The saikuru jacket is made from recycled materials, both inside and out. It’s packed with the brand’s trademarked heatseaker eco insulation and warms even when wet, while the shell is completed with a water-repellent treatment. This retro-style puffer is available in five different colours, making it an easy task to find one to your liking.

Buy now

The North Face men’s diablo down jacket: Was £255, now £191.25, Thenorthface.co.uk

Unfortunately, the 1996 retro nuptse down jacket that secured a spot in our best down and puffer jackets for men is not included in the brand’s Cyber Monday sale, but we did spot a good deal on the diablo jacket. With 15 per cent already slashed off its price, the extra 25 per cent discount brings this one to £191.25, and it’s rare to find a North Face jacket for below £200.

If the bright orange is a bit much, the same discount applies to the olive-coloured jacket, or for an extra £45 you can opt for the black or blue design. Whatever colourway you choose, the lofty down insulation maintains warmth in cold conditions and air can easily pass through the garment too to help regulate body temperature.

Buy now

The North Face base camp duffle bag, medium, black: Was £120, now £100, Johnlewis.com

This is just the medium-sized version (there’s also 20 per cent off it’s larger brother), but it already has a spacious 69l capacity. It comes with detachable, adjustable, alpine-cut shoulder straps and the new padded side handles serve as both duffel carry handles and haul handles. The main compartment of the bag has a zipped mesh pocket and mesh sleep pocket, while the bag’s rugged construction offers water resistance too, making it perfect for walking, hiking, camping or game day for outdoor sports.

Buy now

The North Face 100 glacier 1/4 zip men’s fleece: Was £55, now £44, Johnlewis.com

A cosy fleece is one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe, and can be worn as an underlayer beneath coats on extra-cold days, or as a light layer when the weather is warmer. This 1/4 zip style currently has 20 per cent off in John Lewis’s Cyber Monday sale, and is available in sizes S to XL. It’s made from Polartec fabric, which the brand promises to be quick-drying and resistant to pilling and fading.

Buy now

The North Face salty dog beanie: Was £30, now £24, Johnlewis.com

Keep you head and ears warm this winter with this cosy beanie. It offers a mid-length fit, so it can be pulled down for added warmth, and boasts a jersey lining for a super soft interior. Easy to pull on and stow away when not in use, take advantage of the 20 per cent saving at John Lewis before the Cyber Monday sale is over.

Buy now

The North Face reign on waterproof jacket in cream: Was £160, now £112, Asos.com

Snap up this 30 per cent saving from Asos. Perfect for your outdoor adventures or to simply wear on a weekend walk, the jacket has a drawstring hood to keep rain and sleet off your face; a high collar to prevent chilly, windy weather getting in; zip and press-stud fastenings for added warmth, and roomy pockets for storing your valuables.

Buy now

S/S simple dome tee T-shirt: Was £26.95, now £22.91, Alpinetrek.co.uk

You can’t go wrong with a simple T-shirt, in fact, we’d argue its a wardrobe essential. Pair this regular-fit, 100 per cent cotton style with jeans and a jumper or your workout gear. With discreet branding, it’s perfect for your everyday outfits and is likely to go with everything you already own.

Buy now

Women’s grivola insulated jacket: Was £160, now £149, Millets.co.uk

Stay warm and dry this winter with this padded jacket, now discounted in Millets’s Cyber Monday sale. The exterior material is made from a water-repellent finish, so any rain will bead on the surface instead of soaking through to your clothes, while the zip, high collar and long raglan sleeves will keep cold winds out and warmth in. That’s not all – when you use the code EXTRA15 at checkout, you’ll recieve an extra 15 per cent off the sale price.

Buy now

The North Face etip gloves: Was £40, now £32, Johnlewis.com

As the temperature continues to plummet, a pair of gloves quickly becomes an essential. This fleece pair is available in sizes S to L and, thanks to the etip material, you can use your smartphone or tablet without taking them off. They’re also designed with a silicone gripper palm for added dexterity and can be worn on the commute as well as while playing outdoor sports.

Buy now

Women’s resolve triclimate jacket: Was £200, now £185, Millets.co.uk

If you’re a keen hiker, this is the jacket for you. Designed to be an all-round protective layer, it’s fully waterproof, made from a water-repellent fabric, and allows heat to pass through the membrane when you’ve worked up a sweat on a particularly steep climb. It also comes with a stow-away hood, and internal cinch cord for a customisable fit, and a velcro storm flap.

Buy now

Drew peak pullover hoodie: Was £74.95, now £63.71, Alpinetrek.com

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, this hoodie is perfect for keeping warm while working from home, or layering under a winter coat when you head outside. Featuring The North Face’s logo, it’s made from cotton, with a drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs and a regular fit.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on clothing, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Cyber Monday deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Cyber Monday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners