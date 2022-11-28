ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Raging fire engulfs Mystic marina as firefighters tackle flames

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RwkU_0jQA47X300

A raging fire engulfed a marina in the seaport village of Mystic, Connecticut , leaving behind a trail of destruction.

This footage captures the severity of the blaze as a wall of flames whirled at the harbour on Sunday, 27 November.

Witnesses described the fire as an “inferno,” according to Fox61.

No injuries were reported as of Monday.

Old Mystic Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to the scene at around 9pm, and volunteer crews helped to battle the blaze.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
The Hill

Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Upworthy

First responders adopt dogs they rescued from a plane crash: 'He fell out of the sky in front of me'

On November 15, a big twin-engine plane from Louisiana that was bringing 53 dogs to shelters in southeast Wisconsin encountered technical difficulties and crashed on a golf course at Pewaukee's Western Lakes Golf Club, reported PEOPLE. Fortunately, all of the humans and dogs onboard survived the brutal crash. Three persons onboard had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital while some of the dogs received minor injuries such as bruises and scratches, authorities revealed.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains

The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston

BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
BOSTON, MA
102.5 The Bone

Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof

TUNKAHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were forced to bring in heavy equipment to remove a car that landed on a Pennsylvania home. The Tunkahannock Township Police Department shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page, showing a red vehicle that crashed onto the roof of a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Boston

Puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets

BOSTON - A six-week old puppy is in intensive care after he was rescued from the streets of Boston.The puppy named "Tuesday" has Parvovirus. The MSPCA, which is caring for the pup, says the disease that attacks cells in young dogs is deadly without treatment."Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo," MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.  "We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we'll ensure he's fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home."  Boston Animal Control contacted the MSPCA after the puppy was found on Saratoga Street in East Boston. The MSPCA said it will keep the public updated about any developments on Tuesday's condition. 
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Autopsy sheds new light on death of pilot who exited plane without parachute

A newly obtained autopsy report sheds light on a North Carolina pilot who fell out of a plane and landed in a backyard.Charles Hew Crooks, 23, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, broken bones, and damage to the lungs and heart when he plunged from a small plane in July.The autopsy, obtained by NBC News, did not show any trace of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.On 29 July, Crooks and a co-pilot were flying a CASA CN-212 Aviocar plane for a private company, ferrying multiple trips of skydivers.Returning from their second trip, the plane suddenly “dropped” below...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

956K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy