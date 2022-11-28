Jay Leno jokes he’s now a ‘roast comic’ as he returns to stage two weeks after suffering ‘serious burns’

Jay Leno has returned to the stage two weeks after suffering “serious burns” from a car fire .

The former host of The Tonight Show was forced to cancel a performance in Las Vegas earlier this month after a vintage car he was working on in his LA garage caught fire.

He was admitted to a specialist burns hospital and discharged 10 days later , having suffered second and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest that covered seven per cent of his body.

On Sunday (27 November), the comedian was back performing for a sold-out show at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles.

Speaking to Today outside the venue, Leno joked that he’d “never thought of myself as a roast comic”.

He then quipped: “We’ve got two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy.”

Leno reportedly only referenced the accident in the opening minutes of his set and went on to perform for more than an hour on stage.

Audience members said that the comic had “lots of stamina” and was “full of energy” during his set. According to Access Hollywood , he received a standing ovation.

Leno’s doctor had previously said that the comic had suffered second-degree burns, but some of his facial wounds were “a little bit deeper and a little more concerning”.

He was given a skin graft and was discharged from hospital last week, with the facility releasing a photo of Leno with injuries visible to his jawline, neck and hands.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” a statement from the Grossman Burn Center read.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno is known for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.