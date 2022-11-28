Thief uses bolt cutters to steal £1,200 bike in broad daylight

A thief described as a “blight on the community” by police used bolt cutters to steal a £1,200 bike within just twelve seconds in broad daylight.

Footage shows Dean Haggerty, 48, of Twyford Gardens in Salvington, looking around before he cuts away the bike’s lock outside a leisure centre in Worthing , Sussex .

Haggerty has been jailed for stealing a £325 bike on 16 June, a bike worth £500 on 7 July, two bikes worth an unknown value, one on 24 May and 22 June, and a bike worth £1,200 on 22 June.

