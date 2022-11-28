ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
Sun Sentinel Restaurant Inspections South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ordered shut for “high-priority violations,” such as improper food temperatures or dead cockroaches.

Sun Sentinel readers can browse full Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade county reports through our state inspection map , updated weekly (usually Mondays) with fresh data pulled from the Florida DBPR website.

Any restaurant that fails a state inspection must stay closed until it passes a follow-up. If you spotted a possible violation and wish to file a complaint, contact Florida DBPR here . (But please don’t contact us: The Sun Sentinel doesn’t inspect restaurants.)

Denny’s, Oakland Park

3151 Powerline Road

Ordered shut : Nov. 21, reopened Nov. 21

Why: State inspectors uncovered eight violations ( four of them high-priority ), such as four live cockroaches found crawling “on wall at entrance to cookline in kitchen,” as well as “on shelf under egg station” in the same kitchen area.

The chain restaurant was ordered to stop selling and junk its French fries and its pancake puppy mix “due to temperature abuse.” Inspectors also red-flagged some packaged sausage and cooked onions “stored on floor” of the walk-in freezer, which the operator later moved onto shelves.

The restaurant was given the green light to reopen the same day after its second inspection revealed a single basic issue.

al lippincott
5d ago

why not make them post last inspection report. They do it in NYC and it's very effective.I just ate there..Thanks DeSantis. I'm sure the restaurant association contributes handsomely. Anything for big business giving big money.

Paddy Campbell
5d ago

a lot of restaurants here should be shut down.. The filth

