This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Tennessee

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in Tennessee?

The Old Mill

Located just outside of Gatlinburg, The Old Mill Restaurant is waiting to welcome guests in search of tasty Southern-inspired dishes, including its take on the brunch classic. The cinnamon raisin pecan french toast, which can be substituted with regular bread upon request, uses bread made in the restaurant's sister restaurant that is served up with whipped butter and warm maple syrup.

The Old Mill Restaurant is located at 164 Old Mill Avenue in Pigeon Forge.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Nestled in Pigeon Forge is The Old Mill, which houses The Ole Mill Restaurant. There you'll find the Cinnamon Raisin Pecan French Toast, which is made with cinnamon raisin pecan bread dipped in house-made batter."

Check out Eat This, Not That! 's full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.