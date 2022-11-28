ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Reality Twitter Reacts To Porsha Williams Marrying Simon Guobadia In Multiple Wedding Ceremonies

By Alex Ford
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkClG_0jQA3mGQ00

Multiple wedding ceremonies? Must be niiiice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL9z0_0jQA3mGQ00

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reality Twitter is buzzing over Porsha Williams marrying Simon Guobadia in multiple ceremonies that raised the bar for lavish celebrity weddings while trending the entire Thanksgiving weekend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

The couple’s epic wedding weekend started with a spectacular ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, which was transformed into Simon’s hometown of Benin City for a traditional Nigerian wedding .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

Porsha’s Black American background was honored with an extravagant American celebration the next day.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Porsha said about her white wedding. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

At the second ceremony, Porsha exuded luxury in a white lace fairytale ballgown by Frida.

Accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, Tasha Cobbs Leonard led a gospel choir singing “For Every Mountain” as Porsha walked down the aisle.

The guest list of 350 included T.I. and Tiny Harris , Rickey Smiley , Quad Webb , and fellow Housewives stars Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Monyetta Shaw , Kim Zolciak-Biermann , and Drew Sidora .

And yes, a time was had!

Simon did his best to keep up with the bride who turned up all night.

Naturally, PEOPLE gave us an exclusive look at Simon and Porsha’s second wedding day.

PEOPLE reports that the celebration continued at the reception ball at St. Regis Atlanta where Porsha had her fifth wardrobe change of the weekend into an Albina Dyla gown.

Porsha rocked a new wig from her Go Naked hairline for each new outfit and said her wedding cake was so massive she would need a “sword” to cut it.

“If extra was a bride, it’d be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra,” she laughed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author 📚 (@porsha4real)

She also nabbed the wedding singers of her dreams for the occasion as Dru Hill reunited for a surprise serenading of the couple.

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together,” Porsha said.

If that wasn’t extra enough, Porsha changed outfits for the bouquet toss and again for the after-party.

“I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s my last wedding forever,” said the RHOA alum to PEOPLE.

“Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding!” Porsha wrote on Instagram. I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol.”

Newlywed Porsha joked that she plans to wear out the word, “husband.”

“It’s just going to be like, ‘My husband, my husband, my husband!’ I’m going to irritate everyone! It’s our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often,” she said.

What are your thoughts on Porsha and Simon getting married multiple times? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their marriage on the flip.

Comments / 1

Related
Essence

'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child

The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
MICHIGAN STATE
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
HOUSTON, TX
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy