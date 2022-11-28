Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NASCAR teams eyeing unsanctioned offseason races
In a stunning development, NASCAR teams are reportedly considering participating in offseason exhibition races that are not sanctioned by NASCAR. Sports Business Journal‘s Adam Stern reported Tuesday that the Race Team Alliance, a coalition including the 36 NASCAR race teams with charters, has instructed renowned marketing agency Wasserman “to explore exhibition race opportunities, both domestically and internationally.”
5 best drivers Trackhouse Racing could run in the No. 91 car
Trackhouse Racing's international No. 91 car presents new opportunities for NASCAR. Let's dive into the five best drivers to make future starts for the team.
The 6 Most Improved Drivers of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
While the NASCAR season may be over, there's still plenty of room for analysis ahead of the 2023 campaign. Take the most improved drivers, for example. The post The 6 Most Improved Drivers of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jack Doohan confirmed for second F2 season with Virtuosi Racing in 2023
Jack Doohan will return to Virtuosi Racing in 2023 for his second season in Formula 2. The Australian driver made a strong impression in the second-tier championship this year, finishing in sixth position. In 28 races, he picked up three wins and notched six podiums, and could have easily boosted...
lastwordonsports.com
2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Christian Mansell to Campos Racing
Campos Racing has announced their first driver for the 2023 Formula 3 season in the form of Australian rookie Christian Mansell. Christian Mansell, the seventeen-year-old Australian driver will be making his full-seat debut in Formula 3 following a two-round guest appearance during the 2022 F3 season. Mansell is the eighth driver to be confirmed for the next year.
How Does Brad Keselowski’s Latest Move Help RFK Racing?
Brad Keselowski has formed an alliance between RFK Racing and Rick Ware Racing. How it benefits his team isn't clear. The post How Does Brad Keselowski’s Latest Move Help RFK Racing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Death of Fireball Roberts Led to Two Vital NASCAR Safety Improvements
When it comes to NASCAR, you can't discuss the highest of the highs in the sport without also acknowledging the lowest of the lows. It's all well and good to delve into the exciting and down-to-the-wire races that have gone down at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway over the years, but it's also a tragic fact that there were 28 deaths in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1952 to 2001. Most fans remember the fatal crashes of Dale Earnhardt, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Neil Bonnett. But, around three decades before those notable losses, the NASCAR community mourned the death of Glenn "Fireball" Roberts.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Rick Ware Racing forms alliance with RFK Racing for 2023
It brings an end to the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance. In the 2022 season, Rick Ware Racing had a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. For 2023, that alliance will come to an end. Rick Ware Racing has a new technical alliance, this time with RFK Racing. It begins in 2023. RWR...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Grant Racks Up 2nd Straight Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Title in 2022
Justin Grant had a special season on the USAC trail in 2022, and along with it comes the special awards. For the second consecutive year, the Ione, Calif. native captured the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. For Grant, it’s his third such title, having earned the reward in 2017, 2021 and now 2022.
RideApart
Watch Marc Marquez, Max Verstappen, Toni Bou, And More Race Go-Karts
Say the words “Honda Racing Corporation,” and the racers that come to mind will vary widely, depending on what motorsports you enjoy. One thing that’s cool about HRC having teams that race across multiple disciplines is events like Honda Thanks Day 2022 at the Motegi circuit in Japan. It’s an event packed full of Honda’s professional racers, from both two- and four-wheeled series, all coming together to race go-karts.
racer.com
Race Industry Week, Day 1
DAY 1: Monday, November 28, 2022. Click here to join live. Starting at 6:00 AM PST | 9:00 AM EST |11:00 AM Sao Paolo | 3:00 PM Paris | 6:00 PM Dubai | 11:00 PM Tokyo |1:00 AM (next day) Sydney. Speakers today include:. Walt Czarnecki, Sr., Executive Vice President,...
NBC Sports
X44 Racing win 2022 Extreme E championship as Abt Cupra score first race victory
Abt Cupra Racing’s Nasser Al-Attiyah and Klara Andersson scored their first win in the Extreme E Energy X Prix in the 2022 finale in Uruguay as Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Vida Carbon Racing drivers Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez survived a chaotic finale to edge the 2021 champion Rosberg X Prix team of Johan Kristoffersson and Mikhaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, by two points.
lastwordonsports.com
2023 Formula 2 Driver Lineup: PHM Racing announces full lineup
PHM Racing by Charouz has announced its lineup for the 2023 Formula 2 season, as they embark on their debut campaign. The newly formed PHM Racing by Charouz has announced their Formula 2 lineup with Roy Nissany and Brad Benavides being partnered. Nissany previously raced for DAMS in 2022, and will be running his fifth season of F2 after making the switch. His teammate Benavides will be making his Formula 2, graduating from the 2022 F3 grid.
Torgerson Racing Completes 2022 Season With 45 Wins and Multiple Championships
Torgerson Racing of Medford, Oregon, comprised of brothers Ashton and Austin Torgerson, completed their 2022 season with 45 victories, a sweep of the track championships at Dixon Speedway, and a Non-Wing championship at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park. The outstanding season saw Ashton Torgerson accumulate 35 victories in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy Micro Sprint while older brother Austin scored ten triumphs in the Safety-Kleen No. 88.
racer.com
Heart of Racing team’s season a zero-to-hero saga
Ian James has been around motorsports enough to know there are peaks and valleys to every season. It’s how you respond to those inevitable low points that determines your fate. It’s why the team principal and sometimes driver for the Heart of Racing Team remained confident that his two...
Golf.com
RoboTest: Is it better to hit a draw or fade off the tee for distance?
Having a consistent shot shape can make a huge difference when it comes to having confidence in your driver, as well as having an impact on distance and accuracy. The question then becomes, if you had the option of choosing to play either a draw or a fade, is one really better than the other?
Honkin Hemi vs Karolina Kuda Super Stock Drag Racing
Will these old Mopars have what it takes to compete?. Mopar racers have been some of the most iconic sportsmen in all of drag racing history. Funded by the car companies themselves, the teams often had nearly no limit beyond their own creativity even being given the chance to roll the dice with a few hemi V8‘s. One vehicle that will forever be heralded within the sub genre of car culture as one of the most iconic competitors in the game is the Plymouth barracuda. Recently, two stunning examples of that automobile went head to head in a race between their respective impressive teams.
igbnorthamerica.com
CDI to develop DraftKings horse racing offering
Race track and gaming business Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has entered into a multi-year agreement with DraftKings to develop DK Horse, a parimutuel wagering horse racing product for the sports betting operator. While TwinSpires initially started life as CDI’s B2C online betting and casino platform, the business pivoted to being...
Comments / 0