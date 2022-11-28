Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: west St.Louis
A beautiful look at west St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutpGroup DroneFOX.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?.
FOX2now.com
Bail reform workshop Wednesday night answers questions surrounding SAFE-T Act
Questions about the Illinois bail and pretrial detention laws drew so many comparisons to a horror movie that several supporters will answer questions in a forum in East St. Louis on Wednesday night.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The beautiful music made in and through our fiercest storms
The storms in our lives can cause us concern, but they can also create something beautiful.
FOX2now.com
Positive policing keeps 20-year officer involved in the community
Positive policing earns Sergeant Donnell Walters $500 and FOX 2's Proud to Serve Award.
FOX2now.com
Tuesday Forecast
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for murder of Kirkwood …. The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol sees increase in school …. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's received more than 90 threats against schools so far...
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
FOX2now.com
St. Louis’ Board of Aldermen is being cut in half. Should salaries double?
A measure to trim the board from 28 members to 14 takes effect in April. A bill now being considered would increase pay from $37,000 to $72,000.
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
FOX2now.com
Monday Forecast
Rumors of Messi jump to MLS has St. Louis soccer fans dreaming of a United States victory over Iran at the World Cup now have something else to dream about: a player known worldwide by a single name: Messi.
FOX2now.com
iKarateclub.com is a Great Option to Get in Shape for the Holidays
Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia offers a variety of classes for kids and adults.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
FOX2now.com
In-person classes resume at St. Louis high school adjacent to site of shooting
Students on Monday returned to the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which is on the opposite side of the same building as Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A student and a teacher were killed in a shooting at the latter last month. In-person classes resume at St....
FOX2now.com
St. Louis Board of Aldermen introduces new bill to increase their pay
When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is cut in half next April, a bill has been introduced to raise their pay to $72,000.
FOX2now.com
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Students on campus are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.
Positive policing earns Sergeant Donnell Walters $500 and our Proud to Serve Award
FOX2now.com
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
