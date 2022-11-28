Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
November footfall “saved by Black Friday” but December lull predicted
Overall November footfall across all UK destinations covering the four weeks from 30 October – 26 November 2022 was given a major boost by Black Friday on 25 November, but a lull in shopping activity is predicted to follow in December. The uplift from 2021 in November across all...
theindustry.fashion
NEXT confirms Joules acquisition and announces 19 store closures
Joules, the premium British lifestyle brand, has confirmed that its Founder Tom Joule has partnered with NEXT to acquire the majority of its assets via a newly formed company. The deal has seen NEXT pay £34 million for the business, as well as £7 million for the current Joules head office building. NEXT will own 74% of the equity with the remaining 26% owned by Joule.
theindustry.fashion
John Lewis reveals £500m deal to build 1,000 new rental homes
The John Lewis Partnership’s nine-year ambition to diversify away from the difficult retail sector has come a step closer to fruition after the business signed a deal that will help it build 1,000 new homes. The £500 million deal with investment giant Abrdn set JLP on course for its...
theindustry.fashion
Grassroots second hand platform Known Source launches
Known Source, a platform uniting fashion buyers and sellers with a game-changing new eco-system built on a grass-roots foundation, has launched in the UK. Founded by Henry McNeill-Njoku and Theo El-Kattan, Known Source offers a curated platform that "champions small businesses", offering consumers a more sustainable and meaningful way to purchase fashion.
theindustry.fashion
Save the Children and Thrift+ collaborate to jazz up London's Christmas jumpers
Save the Children and Thrift+ are opening a ‘Jazz Your Jumper’ pop-up at London’s Westfield, offering customers the chance to revamp their old jumpers for the festive season. Coinciding with Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day campaign on Thursday 8 December, the non-profit organisation is teaming...
theindustry.fashion
Mulberry makes plea for return of VAT-free shopping as wealthy shun London
The boss of luxury handbag maker Mulberry has urged the Government to reinstate VAT-free shopping for tourists as he warned wealthy shoppers are shunning London for Paris and Milan. Thierry Andretta, Chief Executive Officer of Mulberry, told the PA news agency that the Government’s move to end tax-free shopping in...
theindustry.fashion
Hush appoints ex-Feelunique exec as CEO
E-commerce platform Hush has announced ex-Feelunique executive Sarah Miles as its new CEO, effective from 16 January 2023. Miles has over 25 years of experience in driving growth among major UK-based and global brands, such as Sephora and Feelunique. At the beauty e-commerce platform Feelunique, she led a team that grew revenues to more than £100 million prior to its sale to Sephora in September 2021.
theindustry.fashion
Napapijri takes over men’s outdoor space at Harrods
Harrods, the luxury department store renowned for its extravagant displays, is showcasing the premium Italian outerwear brand Napapijri in the men’s outdoor area. Napapijri is among a number of brands taking advantage of the first Christmas without restrictions or active COVID-19 reports. To celebrate a return to normal, the brand is teaming up with the London retailer to display its recent collection for the festive season.
theindustry.fashion
Zara named most popular brand on reselling platforms including Depop
Zara has been named the most popular second-hand brand, with over 670,000 listings on reselling platforms Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective and ASOS marketplace, with Depop having the most Zara listed items at 439,696. Nike ranked as the second most popular, with over 610,000 listed items across the four platforms, with...
theindustry.fashion
Goyard to upsize flagship to new Mount Street store
Goyard, the luxury French goods and leather trunk maker, will relocate from 116 Mount Street to 103 Mount Street to launch its new flagship UK store. Goyard is upsizing to the new 7,100 sq. ft ground floor retail unit on a 10-year lease store. The larger location will enable the brand to display all its product range and "provide a curated customer experience".
theindustry.fashion
In Pictures: 66ºNorth opens new Regent Street flagship store
Icelandic outdoor brand 66°North has now opened its much anticipated new 3,500 sq ft flagship store at 100 Regent Street, the brand’s first store outside of Iceland and Denmark. The store has been “designed to reflect the dynamic and awe-inspiring landscape of Iceland”, using natural materials, earthy tones...
theindustry.fashion
ASOS alters annual executive bonus scheme
ASOS has loosened the criteria for its annual bonus scheme to reflect the declining finances of online fashion retail. In a notice published on its website, the group said it was “appropriate” for its remuneration committee to “amend the performance measures and weightings” to “better align with business priorities”.
theindustry.fashion
Frasers to introduce luxury homeware to Flannels via Amara buy
Frasers Group has made its second acquisition in as many weeks, snapping up online homewares retailer Amara for an undisclosed sum – Frasers will position it as a homeware offering to sit alongside its luxury fashion business Flannels. The purchase of the multibrand retailer, which stocks high end homeware...
theindustry.fashion
Primark invests €100m in Spanish portfolio
Primark is investing €100 million to strengthen its store portfolio in Spain, with plans to open at least eight new stores over the next two years. The retailer will open three new locations in the next 12 months, including its first stores in Lanzarote, Melilla and Toledo. Over the...
