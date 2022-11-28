Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
buckrail.com
Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Duo Saves Legendary Nora’s Fish Creek Inn From Developers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is as much an institution one can find in the Teton County community of Wilson. There’s only a handful of buildings in the small town that have been there for decades, and Nora’s is one of them.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
buckrail.com
All pond aerators must be turned off tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is reminding homeowners and homeowner associations that aerators in manmade ponds must be turned off this winter season to be compliant with County Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). Winter-Safe Aerators must meet the following standards:. An aerator shall be turned off from Dec. 1...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries. The incident took place near 3400 The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley
svinews.com
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigating Swan Valley shooting
eastidahonews.com
Woman who died in Rexburg crash two weeks ago identified by police
REXBURG — A local police department has identified a 42-year-old woman that died in a crash two weeks ago. The Rexburg Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday stating that Misty Kay Ybarra of Rexburg died after she was transported to a local hospital. According to the release,...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Journal
Former Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing fellow inmate
A Madison County man was sentenced Monday to serve at least 25 years to up to life in prison for the murder of a fellow jail inmate. Robert David Pompa, 27, who previously lived in Pocatello, and his court appointed attorney, Trent Grant, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Monday where he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Eddie Stacey, 62, on Oct. 8, 2021. At the time, both men were incarcerated at the Madison County Jail.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Local driver charged with manslaughter for car crash that killed man who had just buried his brother
An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a car crash that killed another driver in April has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Stephen Vance, 38, told police he was driving home on North River Road at 7:37 p.m. on April 29 when he swerved into oncoming traffic. Vance, who was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, reportedly crashed into a 2015 Buick Verano driven by Juan Silerio, 37,...
