A Starship Troopers FPS is finally coming, and it looks fantastic
It's a good time to be a Starship Troopers fan, isn't it? The 1997 Paul Verhoeven sci-fi flick has gone on to become an incredible cult hit, and we're finally starting to get video games that live up to its noble legacy. Earlier this year we had Starship Troopers: Terran...
ComicBook
Starship Troopers Video Game Announced
A new Starship Troopers video game is coming to Steam early access in 2023. Titled Starship Troopers: Extermination, the game is a first-person shooter that pits teams of 12 players against massive bug threats. The game will feature three classes for players to choose from: Assault, Support, and Defense, and players will be able to unlock new gear and perks. The game will feature five different bug-types, and a map comprised of five different zones. Additional details are slim, but the game is currently only slated to release on PC. Developer Offworld Industries has not discounted the possibility of a console release, however.
dotesports.com
How to unlock heroes from past seasons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 dramatically changed the franchise’s hero unlock process. New heroes are no longer provided to all players upon their release. Instead, players will need to gain enough XP in Overwatch 2’s battle pass system to reach tier 55, at which point they will be granted the hero. Players also have the option of purchasing the premium battle pass for roughly $10 to unlock new heroes immediately.
IGN
Warframe - Official Lua’s Prey Launch Trailer
Check out the thrilling launch trailer for Warframe's Lua's Prey, availbale now. The deadly hunter, Voruna, stalks through Lua’s deserted Orokin halls, howling with a terrifying rage. The Grineer have dispatched their forces to investigate and trap her once and for all. Discover the secrets residing on Lua for yourself through the new Conjunction Survival Mission type, which features chaotic new Thrax enemies as well as mysterious areas devoid of all color.
International Business Times
5 Games Coming In December 2022: 'Callisto Protocol,' 'High On Life' And More
There are several stellar game releases slated for the holiday season this year, and they're set to wrap up a turbulent year for gaming filled with the highest of highs and newfound lows. Fans across a number of genres have some hard-hitters to look forward to this month. Here are...
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Gamespot
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Trailer
Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam® on December 13th 2022.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Adds New Multiplayer Modes Today In Free Update
The Batman game Gotham Knights has welcomed a new free update that introduces additional multiplayer modes. The update available now introduces the four-player Heroic Assault mode and the two-player Showdown mode. Heroic Assault has players grouping together in squads of four to fight against Gotham City enemies in 30 different...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2 Perk Packages Are Bugged, And One Perk Gives Tons Of UAVs
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched just two weeks ago with plenty of fresh changes, but as can often be expected with new live-service titles, the battle royale sequel came packaged with a few bugs. Currently, the game's perk packages for custom loadouts are bugged, so players might not be playing with the perks they intended on using, and one specific perk is handing out some valuable free intel.
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Drops To $28, Best Price Ever
If you missed out on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' excellent Black Friday deal, you're actually in luck. The action game is available at Amazon for $28 right now. It's a surprising deal because the best Black Friday price was $30. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so snag it while you can.
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Expansion Has Players Battling "Shardfaces" In A Wild World
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the upcoming Far Cry 6 expansion, Lost Between Worlds, which launches next week across console and PC. Lost Between Worlds takes place in a "fractured" version of the game's setting, Yara, and it continues Dani Rojas' story. The Far Cry series is known for being over-the-top, and it looks like Lost Between Worlds will continue this trend.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Special Evolutions
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features an impressive lineup of over 400 Pokémon and their evolutions are a creative free-fall into the Pokédex and its layers. Most pocket monsters evolve by leveling up over time, but not all of them. Some Pokémon require evo stones, held items, specific genders and abilities, and even need to be traded away like Popplios. There are too many evolution methods to name and since a few, like Finizen's secret Hero Form, can activate as a battle mechanic, below is a detailed guide on every special evolution found so far and how they work in Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Gamespot
Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online
Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40K Darktide Review In Progress - Left To Shred
When I spoke to several teams making games in the Left 4 Dead lineage, they each had some unique thoughts on why the game, and its resulting genre, works. But they also each echoed one similar thought: Pacing reigns supreme. Horde shooters, like Warhammer 40K Darktide, can live or die on the flow of its co-op missions. Aided by an AI director, missions must be tuned to reliably challenge, but not necessarily overwhelm the player. Impressively, Darktide gets this aspect of its grimdark missions exactly right, though the ways in which the game adds new layers on top of that don't always work quite as well.
Gamespot
12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
Need For Speed Unbound will be racing onto PS5, Series X|S and PC on December 2. A trial of the game is currently available to EA Play and Game Pass subscribers.
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
Introducing Genius Invokation TCG, the card game that's been taking Teyvat by storm! But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's time to head to The Cat's Tail, and listen to what Diona has to say. Check out this new mode in Genshin Impact.
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
