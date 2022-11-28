Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Mitchell Harris of Pine Island reported on Nov. 28 that a vehicle was stolen from his driveway around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hwy 52 just south of Hwy 63 and returned to the owner. Property damage. Reed Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Nov. 24 that his...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Benedictine in Red Wing gets top honors
Benedictine Living Community-Red Wing, part of the Benedictine, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top high-performing recognition in the short-stay rehabilitation category, as noted in the recently released 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report. The...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Marilyn Paulette McRoberts
Marilyn Paulette McRoberts, 70, of Hager City, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. She was born July 20, 1952 in River Falls to Swede and Marilyn (Bratlie) Fasset. Marilyn worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company for 32 years. She loved to exercise, taking out the four-wheeler, going hunting and gardening.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Tree for All has become a tradition
Over the weekend outside of the Red Wing Arts, community members gathered for a tree lighting tradition. The Tree for All is located outside the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery near Levee Park. The tree has become a tradition for Red Wing Arts and is a symbol of community coming together.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Arts provides space for teens
At the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center teens have found a space to learn new artforms and create their own work. Teen Studio started in August of this year after Red Wing Arts Retail Manager Ashley Andrews wanted to host a place for teens to work on art.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 50 years ago, weather did not cooperate with snow making
Joyce Rapp of White Rock won first place on Nov. 1 in the senior master’s cookie division in a contest sponsored by the Frosting Artists Cake Club. Joyce decorated 39 cookies using only two cookie cutters. Actually, she has collected 6,000 cookie cutters and is a member of the Nation Cookie Cutter Collectors Club.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Carlson leads Lancers past Wingers boys hockey
Cooper Carlson led La Crescent-Hokah to a lopsided 10-1 win over Red Wing in boys hockey action Thursday night. Carlson scored five times for the Lancers. Red Wing fell behind 5-1 after one period. Carlson scored the first two goals of the game. Wyatt Farrell gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Carson Frank scored at 14 minutes, 35 seconds of the first to get the Wingers on the scoreboard.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Dec. 2
Lake City trailed by 13 at the half and couldn't make up the difference in the second as Byron pulled away for a 65-46 win Friday night. The two teams went to the free-throw line with frequency. By game's end, the Bears were 18-for-37 at the line while the Tigers made 15 of 25.
