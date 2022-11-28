Read full article on original website
How an Amazon Prime membership can save you money on groceries
Saving money is a top priority for a lot of people these days, especially with something as constant and essential as groceries. If you're already paying for a Prime membership, here are some benefits that extend to saving on your groceries. Along with saving by shopping at your nearest Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Marketlocation, we highlight some savings hacks, including Amazon's virtual grocery outlet and coupon clips that can help you stack your fridge and pantry without stacking your bill. Read on for the details.
What are the best techy Advent calendars, and are they free?
Each year, the holidays return, ushering in an exciting time of festive celebration. Advent calendars have been a popular part of the holidays, allowing families and friends to count down until Christmas Day. Today, Advent calendars come in a variety of different forms, so it can be overwhelming when trying to find the perfect Advent calendar for you.
Gamers: Get the Govee light strip bundle, save $100
As handy as smart lights are, it's even better when they can be found at a solid discount. If you've been looking to upgrade your home space from "dumb" lights to a smart system, this Govee smart light bundle is just the ticket for you. Although it originally costs $169, right now you can pick up the bundle for only $69.
EufyCam 3 and HomeBase 3 review: Why I'm not getting rid of these cameras yet
Eufy Security has attracted attention in the security camera world recently for cybersecurity flaws, with some users saying Eufy has misled consumers by uploading local-only data to cloud servers without user knowledge, and pointing out holes in video data security that enable remote access to Eufy cameras' livestreams using VLC player.
How to recycle your old electronics into Amazon gift cards
It's holiday season, and if you plan on doing most of your gift shopping on Amazon, then here's a gem of a service that will assist you just as well. Amazon's own Trade-in Program is a fast and simple way to convert your old, unwanted tech into Amazon gift cards and discounts. Unless you're saving them as memorabilia -- or in hopes that something will spike in extrinsic value -- you're better off trading in those dust-collecting electronics for recycling while earning some money back in return.
Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook proves hardware isn't what's holding back cloud gaming
Gaming Chromebooks and cloud gaming share something: they're both in their infancy. Cloud gaming's had slightly longer to develop, but with giants like Google still failing to "get it right" (RIP Stadia), its clear that it's still undergoing some growing pains. Nonetheless, its huge, singular potential makes many tech manufacturers and service providers more than willing to ride out the storm to stake a claim in cloud gaming's early days.
How to add a credit card as a Bitwarden vault item and why you should
Bitwarden is one of many password managers on the market, most of which include a bevy of features. As more and more people start using a password manager in their daily life, the creators of the tools add extra features to make them more appealing. The best password manager: Business...
Smart sleepers: save $50 on the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking earbuds
Sometimes, it's hard to fall asleep without external sounds or even with a white noise machine. You've added smart features to everything else, but how about your ears at bedtime? Right now, you can score specialized sleep earbuds for your sleep on sale. Originally $180, you can get the Soundcore Sleep A10 noise blocking sleep earbuds for only $130 with a special code.
Save $200 on the GoPro Hero 11 action camera
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, the holiday deals are here to stay. If you've been eyeing the latest GoPro camera, then this deal is for you. The Go Pro Hero 11 action camera just dropped by $200, and you can pick it up for only $350 at Go Pro.
Garmin's new Index BPM is the blood pressure monitor that I've been waiting for
Regular readers know I typically have a Garmin GPS sports watch on my wrist and personally find the Garmin Connect ecosystem and smartphone application to be a favorite for tracking health, wellness, and workout data. The only thing missing from the models that I've wielded all these years is blood pressure monitoring, one of the most important health metrics to track and one that regular exercise and healthy eating can impact on a measurable level.
