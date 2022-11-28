Read full article on original website
Related
China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says
Investing in China carries the risk of macro policy that's "impossible to predict" , short-seller Carson Block said. China no longer telegraphs policy for economic growth that involves "generally treating foreign capital somewhat well." "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," said...
Indonesia's monetary policy will be front-loaded - central bank
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo emphasised on Wednesday the need to adjust interest rates early to control inflation, which is near its highest rate in seven years.
kalkinemedia.com
IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
US News and World Report
Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Business Insider
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Two...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is shorting the Hong Kong dollar in a bet it'll lose its peg to the greenback
Bill Ackman said on Wednesday that he's betting against the Hong Kong dollar. The billionaire investor thinks the Fed's rate rises will break the currency's peg to the dollar. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks." Bill...
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
India GDP growth halves in September quarter as COVID distortions pass
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India posted annual economic growth of 6.3% in its July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.
Federal Reserve to slow interest rate rises as it tackles 40-year inflation high
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, indicated the central bank is preparing to slow the pace of interest rate rises as it tackles a 40-year high in inflation. But Powell warned there “was more ground to cover” and rates would stay higher for an extended period. In a...
Brazil central govt posts primary budget surplus of $5.8 billion in October
BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a better-than-expected primary budget surplus in October, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, as federal revenues continued to surprise on the upside.
The Fed's rapid interest-rate hikes spell trouble for the US economy - and its hands may be tied if disaster strikes, ex-policymaker says
The Fed's interest-rate hikes will have a delayed cooling effect on the US economy, Jeremy Stein said. Don't assume the central bank will save the day if markets and companies get in trouble, he warned. The Harvard economist and former Fed official underlined how vital it is to crush inflation.
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
Some Chinese cities relax coronavirus controls but step up security after protests
Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Chengdu and other major Chinese cities said they were easing coronavirus testing requirements and controls on movement.
German inflation in key states eases in November
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.
Europe’s inflation likely hasn’t peaked, ECB’s Lagarde says
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday she does not believe inflation has peaked after reaching the highest levels on record. ECB President Christine Lagarde also told European lawmakers that the bank isn’t through raising interest rates to combat those price spikes. There...
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
