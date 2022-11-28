ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says

Investing in China carries the risk of macro policy that's "impossible to predict" , short-seller Carson Block said. China no longer telegraphs policy for economic growth that involves "generally treating foreign capital somewhat well." "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," said...
kalkinemedia.com

IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Thai Economy May Miss Forecast Next Year as Global Growth Slows -Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Slowing exports will not affect the ministry's growth outlook of 3.4% for this year as...
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
Reuters

German inflation in key states eases in November

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy