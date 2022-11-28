Read full article on original website
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
macaronikid.com
Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!
10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
domino
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system. A […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
Traveler tries to use dedicated commuter lane at El Paso bridge to smuggle drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An cross-border traveler was arrested and is facing charges in a failed drug smuggling effort when he tried to bring nearly 20 pounds of cocaine through the SENTRI lane at the Stanton Street bridge. “The use of SENTRI is a privilege but participants are not exempt from inspection,” said CBP […]
El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
DA Rosales ordered to appear Thursday following dramatic day of testimony in Walmart case
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following a day of dramatic courtroom testimony in the Walmart case, Judge Sam Medrano ruled the Hoffmann family did not violate the gag order placed on the court on July 1. After District Attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to appear in court Wednesday, Medrano issued a show cause for her to […]
nmsuroundup.com
Aggie womens basketball fall just short in 65-61 loss to the Miners
The New Mexico State women’s basketball program took on the UTEP Miners for the Battle of I-10 on Wednesday night at the Don Haskins Center. In rivalry games, the team records are forgotten on the court. The Miners (6-1) were favored to win in their 94th meeting against the Aggies (2-4), but NMSU did not back down from the challenge losing by a measly 65-61.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
