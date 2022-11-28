ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!

10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
EL PASO, TX
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly exposing her children to meth after they were returned to her by CYFD. According to a tipster, Adriana Gamboa Corral uses the drug in front of them and court documents show two younger kids had meth in their system. A […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso

El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Aggie womens basketball fall just short in 65-61 loss to the Miners

The New Mexico State women’s basketball program took on the UTEP Miners for the Battle of I-10 on Wednesday night at the Don Haskins Center. In rivalry games, the team records are forgotten on the court. The Miners (6-1) were favored to win in their 94th meeting against the Aggies (2-4), but NMSU did not back down from the challenge losing by a measly 65-61.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man dragged another man out of a wrecked vehicle late Friday night moments before it burst into flames. 21-year-old Alexyz Mayorga said he was driving back from Downtown El Paso when he noticed a car swerving in between lanes in front of him. Later on, Mayorga said he The post El Paso man drags unconscious driver out of wrecked vehicle moments before it burst into flames appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

