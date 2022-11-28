ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama OT Damieon George to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Brody Smoot
 5 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George announced that he will be entering the transfer portal via Twitter. The Texas native spent three seasons with the Tide.

George was recruited by the Alabama coaching staff as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. He saw action in 17 games over the course of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

He is the third player to enter the transfer portal within the last week. Running back Trey Sanders and cornerback Khyree Jackson announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal before the Iron Bowl.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football players that are in the transfer portal.

