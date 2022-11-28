An Iranian man has been shot dead by security forces, allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup, rights groups have said.Mehran Samak was killed after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city north-west of Tehran, according to activists.In a macabre twist, it later transpired that the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday, which confirmed Iran’s exit from the tournament.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed...

