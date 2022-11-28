ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Associated Press

Swiss, Serbia go head-to-head to reach World Cup round of 16

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When Serbia plays Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday, it will be a head-to-head elimination match to get into the knockout rounds. The European rivals seemed destined for a win-and-advance final group stage match at 974 Stadium ever since the tournament draw in April placed them in Group G with heavily favored Brazil.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
iheart.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Offered More Than $300 Million To Join New Club: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a more than $300 million deal to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. Ronaldo, 37, would earn an annual salary of $119 million (£100m) during the 3.5-year duration of the contract. Al-Nassr is also willing...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo receives £150million-per-season offer from Saudi Arabian club

What the papers sayThe Telegraph says Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC have made a £150million-per-season offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, following his departure from Manchester United. Marca reports the 37-year-old is close to agreeing to join the side, though the Sun has the Portugal forward holding back as he wants to play Champions League football again.Could Castellon be calling Brighton’s Billy Gilmour? The Times covers Villarreal potentially acquiring the Scotland midfielder, 21, on a loan deal in January. But the Daily Record thinks any move away from the Amex would see Gilmour return to Rangers, after he left Ibrox’s academy...
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Lionel Messi overshadowed by star displays from Argentina team-mates Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez... while Poland have goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank for keeping them in the World Cup

Poland (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny - The only Poland player who could walk off the pitch with any credit. Unfortunate to concede a penalty but he still saved it and made many more crucial stops. 7.5. Matty Cash - Had his hands full in the first half trying to defend against...
The Independent

Iranian man shot dead for celebrating country’s World Cup exit

An Iranian man has been shot dead by security forces, allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup, rights groups have said.Mehran Samak was killed after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city north-west of Tehran, according to activists.In a macabre twist, it later transpired that the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday, which confirmed Iran’s exit from the tournament.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today

Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy