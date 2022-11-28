Read full article on original website
OtterBox launches three multi-functional gift ideas with MagSafe and Apple Watch charging
OtterBox has launched its three latest Apple accessories just in time for the holidays. The new lineup includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe power bank with home and vehicle mounts, a 2-in-1 Apple Watch power bank, and a 2-in-1 power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch. OtterBox launched the three new accessories...
Apple launches special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with WACKO MARIA
Apple on Thursday announced a new special edition Beats Flex earbuds in partnership with Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. Featuring an exclusive leopard print that matches the outfits from the Japanese brand, the new Beats earbuds will arrive in select stores this Friday. Beats Flex WACKO MARIA edition. There’s nothing...
iPad 10 teardown shows why it lacks support for second-generation Apple Pencil
Apple announced last month the 10th-generation iPad, which features a new design similar to the more expensive iPad models, plus other enhancements. However, despite all the improvements, iPad 10 lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Now iFixit has shared a teardown video showing what’s inside the iPad 10, and it gives us an idea of why the new iPad only works with the old Apple Pencil.
9to5Rewards: MacBook Air giveaway + Chargeasap Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger
We’ve teamed up with Chargeasap to give away Apple’s latest MacBook to celebrate the launch of Chargeasap’s new Zeus 270W USB-C GaN Charger. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at the new Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap Zeus Charger. Chargeasap’s Zeus charger...
StableDiffusion can generate an image on Apple Silicon Macs in under 18 seconds, thanks to new optimizations in macOS 13.1
On its machine learning blog, Apple announced resounding support for the StableDiffusion project. This includes updates in the just-released macOS 13.1 beta 4 and iOS 16.2 beta 4 to improve performance running these models on Apple Silicon chips. Apple also published extensive document and sample code to show how to...
Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
How Tim Cook placated Elon Musk, according to three former Apple executives
Apple CEO Tim Cook is known for being an excellent communicator, and that was on full display this week as he navigated Elon Musk’s flurry of accusations against Apple. A new report from the Financial Times this weekend offers a deeper look at how former Apple executives view Cook’s skills, with the caveat that there’s one issue he hasn’t yet resolved…
Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE: What’s the best pick for the holidays?
There’s more variety than ever before with the 2022 Apple Watch lineup thanks to the new Ultra model and updated SE. That means there’s a lot to consider between the latest wearables and also their predecessors. Read on for a detailed look at Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE, and more to figure out what’s the best pick for you or someone you’re shopping for.
Bloomberg: Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will run on ‘xrOS’ platform
Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality handset project as soon as spring. Now Bloomberg is reporting that Apple has settled on a name for the operating system that will power the product: xrOS. “Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to ‘xrOS’ from rrealityOS,’...
Apollo for Reddit now lets users add posts and comments to custom categories
The popular third-party Reddit client for iOS, Apollo, was updated on Friday with a new feature that will make it easier for users to save content they like on the social network. Now everyone can add posts and comments to custom categories made by users. What’s new with Apollo for...
Review: Eve Outdoor Cam is a great HomeKit camera with floodlight, Home app needs more notification controls
Eve Outdoor Cam is a sleek outdoor video camera for HomeKit, with integrated LED floodlight ideally designed to light up your driveway at night. I’ve been a fan of the Eve Indoor camera for a while, and my experience with the Outdoor Cam is similarly positive. HomeKit cameras are better than ever, thanks to significant user interface upgrades to the Apple Home app in iOS 16.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek posts lengthy tweet-storm complaining about Apple
It’s not just Elon Musk using Twitter to complain about Apple (even if Tim Cook is now his new bestie): Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has tweeted a lengthy thread about his views on the Cupertino company. He claims that Apple doesn’t care about consumers, courts, or the law –...
Apple releases iOS 16.2 beta 4 to developers ahead of expected launch this month
Following the release of iOS 16.1.2 to iPhone users on Wednesday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 4 to developers on Thursday. Along with iOS 16.2, Apple has also been testing new betas for watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. Read on as we detail what’s new in these updates.
Twitter offers advertisers BOGO ads to try to win them back; Ye suspended again
Major ad agencies say that almost all of the big brands have paused or dramatically cut their ad spend on the platform, fearing the wild west created by the changes Musk has made. Twitter advertisers offered buy-one-get-one-free ads in the latest desperate attempt to persuade them to return …. Background.
