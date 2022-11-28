Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
WNYT
NY Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stepping down after just 13 months
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett is stepping down after just 13 months on the job. Bassett became health commissioner on Dec. 1, 2021, after Dr. Howard Zucker resigned amid scandal in the Cuomo administration. Bassett says the decision to step down was a difficult one. “I have...
Comments / 0