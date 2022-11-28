ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Penn Hills man arrested in connection to shooting earlier this month

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaxBV_0jQ9uNLd00

﻿Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting McKeesport earlier this month.

40-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man multiple times on November 7.

The victim was in critical condition at the time of the shooting. He is currently in stable condition.

Police say Hughes turned himself Monday morning.

He's facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning

PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy