Penn Hills man arrested in connection to shooting earlier this month
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting McKeesport earlier this month.
40-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man multiple times on November 7.
The victim was in critical condition at the time of the shooting. He is currently in stable condition.
Police say Hughes turned himself Monday morning.
He's facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide.
