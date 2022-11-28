Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: Blue Cat Studio (iStock).

UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time.

UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road.

UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained.

UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent contained.

UPDATE [1:11 PM]: Fire is estimated at 200 acres, 8 agencies working to contain.

UPDATE [12:37 PM]: Evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye. Fire has been dubbed 'Old San Isabel' fire. Red Cross is accepting evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center at 5000 Cuerno Verde in Colorado City.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye. Smoke is reportedly visible from Pueblo and the Pueblo West area. This is a breaking news story, so few details are available regarding size at this point. The fire was first publicly reported at 11:39 AM.

A press release from a local school district clarified that the blaze is located on Old San Isabel Road in Rye, with students from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School being evacuated and sent to Craver Middle School. After the transfer is complete, students will be able to be picked up by parents with proper identification. For bused students, planning is underway and an update will be released to those in the district soon.

According to the National Weather Service, a 'red flag warning' is underway in this general region today, due to dry conditions and strong winds.