ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, CO

Schools evacuated due to wildfire in Colorado

By Spencer McKee, Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daHsp_0jQ9uMSu00
File photo. Photo Credit: Blue Cat Studio (iStock).

UPDATE [4:22 PM]: One outbuilding has been destroyed, no other structures affected at this time.

UPDATE [3:54 PM]: Evaucation has been lifted for Mount Baldy subdivision. Evacuations still in effect on Table Mountain Road.

UPDATE [3:11 PM]: Now 60 percent contained.

UPDATE [1:58 PM]: The fire is approximately 45 percent contained.

UPDATE [1:11 PM]: Fire is estimated at 200 acres, 8 agencies working to contain.

UPDATE [12:37 PM]: Evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye. Fire has been dubbed 'Old San Isabel' fire. Red Cross is accepting evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center at 5000 Cuerno Verde in Colorado City.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye. Smoke is reportedly visible from Pueblo and the Pueblo West area. This is a breaking news story, so few details are available regarding size at this point. The fire was first publicly reported at 11:39 AM.

A press release from a local school district clarified that the blaze is located on Old San Isabel Road in Rye, with students from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School being evacuated and sent to Craver Middle School. After the transfer is complete, students will be able to be picked up by parents with proper identification. For bused students, planning is underway and an update will be released to those in the district soon.

According to the National Weather Service, a 'red flag warning' is underway in this general region today, due to dry conditions and strong winds.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3. The emergency […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

High winds kept semi-trucks grounded in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning, the southern part of the I-25 corridor saw some of the strongest wind gusts through the storm with winds clocking in at 70 to 100 miles per hour in the Walsenburg area. It caused one semi-truck to flip over on I-25 between Colorado City and Walsenburg, but other drivers The post High winds kept semi-trucks grounded in Walsenburg appeared first on KRDO.
WALSENBURG, CO
KXRM

Elderly Pueblo man killed while crossing HWY 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An elderly Pueblo man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 50 against traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 67-year-old Pueblo man was crossing the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. According […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday afternoon that Lanessa Lobato had been found safe. No additional information was released, other than deputies saying there is no threat to the community in relation to the situation. PREVIOUS: Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help locating a...
CHAMA, CO
KXRM

1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
PUEBLO, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Bankruptcy judge approves sale of SLRG

Stefan Soloviev, founder and chairman of the Soloviev Group was granted approval in bankruptcy court Monday, paving the way for his purchase of the San Luis Rio Grande Railroad. The Soloviev Group is comprised of multiple divisions, including the Colorado Pacific Railroad and Crossroads Agriculture. Under Soloviev’s ownership, the railroad...
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man killed in rollover crash identified

UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/24/2022 1:20 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who died after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash on East Northern Avenue Wednesday night on Nov. 23. 46-year-old Seledonio Rodriguez of Pueblo died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. He was […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Cripple Creek theater company to offer original holiday version of 'Wizard of Oz'

Nikola Tesla, that rascally genius inventor, is still wreaking havoc, even more than half a century after his death. Fictionally speaking, of course. Tesla is at the heart of Thin Air Theatre Company’s new original show, “The Wizard of Oz Colorado,” loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s Oz stories. The show and annual Christmas olio opened Nov. 25 and run through Dec. 31 at Butte Theater in Cripple Creek.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy