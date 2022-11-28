ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

Enter the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

It’s the season of giving and we are getting into the spirit with help from our advertising partners. From December 1-12, we’ll be giving away exciting prizes each day. Day 1: 1 Year Gold Family Membership to the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo was rated the #1 Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'Adopt a Senior' program provides Christmas presents for elderly

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization will provide nearly 600 seniors with Christmas gifts this holiday season. Clermont Senior Services, with the support of the community, said it has reached its goal for the 2022 season. Presents will be delivered to seniors starting Dec. 1. Clermont Senior Services...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Christ Hospital Network performs first heart transplant

CINCINNATI — The Christ Hospital Network is celebrating a historic milestone: the hospital's first heart transplant surgery. Dr. Rob Dowling, the Surgical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program, led the surgery. “The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program team is proud to announce that we have completed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH

