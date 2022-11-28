Read full article on original website
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
wjol.com
Our Lady of Angels Nurses Hold Meeting At Joliet Library Wednesday Night
Nurses are reaching out to the community to help keep Our Lady of Angels open. A fundraiser will be held on November 30th at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road at 6:30pm. The meeting is open to the public. Family members of OLA patients are expected to attend. As first reported on WJOL in October, OLA was said to be closing at the start of the year. Residents were not told officially until a few weeks later. Meanwhile, the Sisters of St. Francis that currently reside there were quietly told they would be moving.
Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks. Extensive delays are expected.
wjol.com
Naperville Resident Gets 18 Months Probation For January 6 Role
A Naperville woman is sentenced to 18 months of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot. Dawn Frankowski also must serve 100 hours of community service. The 54-year-old defendant was arrested last September and charged along with David Wiersma of Pose, who also was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
wjol.com
Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet to reopen Dec. 2
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
WSPY NEWS
Plano Rockin' Christmas returns on Friday
The annual Plano Rockin' Christmas event is Friday. A lighted vehicle parade starts at 6:30 at Plano High School and ends in downtown Plano where there will be various activities. Anyone can join in on the parade by meeting at the high school at six. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.Neighbors told us children lived in the house too.Police said a preliminary investigation indicated it was due to a domestic-related incident and there...
wjol.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need.
Abbey Farms in Aurora can alleviate some holiday stress.
If you're stressed out about finding the perfect Christmas tree, Abbey Farms can help. They have trees and a whole lot more to help dial down the stress this holiday season.
New Chicago Parking Ban To Be Enforced Next Month
Here's what you need to know to avoid a ticket.
Morton Arboretum's ‘Illumination' Named Among Best Christmas Light Displays in US
A new report is shining a light on a popular holiday display in Chicago's suburbs - the Morton Arbortum's Illumination show. U.S. News and World Report ranked the 23 best Christmas lights displays in the U.S. and the Lisle display was cited as one of the go-to shows for the Midwest.
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
wjol.com
Woman Dies After Being Airlifted to Cook County
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 52-year-old Joliet has died after accidentally setting her clothes on fire. Sherri Lynn Puhl died after being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center.It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
wjol.com
Last Week for Yard Waste Pick Up in Joliet is December 5-9
The City of Joliet has announced that the last week for yard waste pick up is December 5-9, 2022. Yard waste pick up occurs on the same day as scheduled garbage pick up. Yard waste containers should be placed at the curb or alley alongside garbage carts before 7:00 a.m. the day of collection.
The Independent Newspapers
Displaying their crafts at the Lombard Christmas Mart
Scott Johnson of Lombard was one of over 100 artists, crafters and vendors who participated in the annual Lombard Christmas Mart on Saturday, Nov. 5. Johnson sells custom tumblers that can be used to keep drinks hot or cold. He said drinks can be kept hot in these tumblers for four to six hours, or cold for 12 to 16 hours. Johnson said he creates the custom tumblers out of blank, stainless-steel tumblers, and started his business, “I Tumble For You,” two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.
evergreenpark-ill.com
Police Department Alert
Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
