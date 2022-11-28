Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
Man convicted of Louisiana double-homicide sentenced to life in prison
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years after the deaths of 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor and 28-year-old Daraius Evans, the man accused of taking their lives has been sentenced. According to Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, 23-year-old Jaylon Brown appeared in court for a Wednesday, November 30 sentencing where it was announced that he would […]
theadvocate.com
Former Amite City police chief, councilman get 1 year in prison in vote-buying scheme
Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
NOLA.com
Suspect in priest killing was penalized for bad behavior in prison, only recently released
Details remained scarce Tuesday about a gruesome double homicide that stunned the north shore, but more information emerged about the man who Covington police arrested Monday and said is responsible. Antonio Tyson, booked with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brutal killings, remains jailed without bond on...
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
NOLA.com
2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide
Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man facing life in fatal shooting gets 25 years in plea deal
A man faced life in prison if he was convicted of shooting his alleged pot dealer during a trial this week. But Tykelian Lyndell Lafleur pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2018 drug deal in Baton Rouge that ended in bloodshed and was instead sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne retires
Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement Monday, Mayor Ed Reeves said. Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Monday in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office. The brief handwritten letter POST/SOUTH obtained from the city read:. “Effective today...
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
theadvocate.com
Parent who made secret recordings on a high school campus arrested, Livingston sheriff says
A parent of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, authorities said. Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication — a felony.
pelicanpostonline.com
Out of jail since October 26, Prairieville man arrested in Gonzales homicide
Jamal Holloway, a suspect in the shooting death of 17 year old Mekhi Darville, was located and arrested on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. Holloway was taken into custody at a residence in the Town of Sorrento. Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a juvenile. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified and quickly apprehended the 3 individuals.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
theadvocate.com
3 sought after St. Amant High senior's slaying arrested; 1 was on probation for assault
One of three youths arrested over their alleged role in the fatal shooting of a St. Amant High senior earlier this month was on unsupervised probation at the time of the slaying, following the suspect's recent conviction for a previous assault, court papers say. Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, had been...
theadvocate.com
Secret school recordings arrest: Dad says mom was trying to protect daughter with special needs
The mother of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, though the woman's husband said his wife acted in defense of their child, who has special needs. Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention...
theadvocate.com
Killings soared in Baton Rouge during COVID-19. The numbers are finally improving.
Gun violence in East Baton Rouge exploded in 2020 and reached even greater heights last year, when 149 killings in the city-parish outpaced the previous year's figure by over 30%. New data, however, indicate the grim trend is finally improving. Advocate records show homicides in Baton Rouge have decreased in...
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
Comments / 0