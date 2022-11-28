ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment

Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Amite City police chief, councilman get 1 year in prison in vote-buying scheme

Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
AMITE CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
ZACHARY, LA
NOLA.com

2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide

Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
COVINGTON, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne retires

Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement Monday, Mayor Ed Reeves said. Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Monday in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office. The brief handwritten letter POST/SOUTH obtained from the city read:. “Effective today...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving

BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Out of jail since October 26, Prairieville man arrested in Gonzales homicide

Jamal Holloway, a suspect in the shooting death of 17 year old Mekhi Darville, was located and arrested on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. Holloway was taken into custody at a residence in the Town of Sorrento. Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a juvenile. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified and quickly apprehended the 3 individuals.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA

