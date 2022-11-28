Jamal Holloway, a suspect in the shooting death of 17 year old Mekhi Darville, was located and arrested on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. Holloway was taken into custody at a residence in the Town of Sorrento. Neighbors witnessed Holloway and two others climbing through a bedroom window, known to be that of a juvenile. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified and quickly apprehended the 3 individuals.

