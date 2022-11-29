ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex taken from victim in Mid-Wilshire area

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383U0s_0jQ9qhfD00

Two men were arrested after a video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area in broad daylight, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.

The brazen robbery was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue. The incident was captured in a bystander's video, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The footage appears to show two suspects, dressed in all black, taking the watch off a man's wrist as he stands on a street corner. The suspects then get into a sedan parked nearby and drive away.

The response of patrol officers led to a police pursuit.

"The suspect driver collided with an unrelated vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to that driver and one of the robbery suspects, who was taken into custody at scene," the LAPD statement said. The second suspect fled the crash scene on foot and got into another waiting vehicle, which had also fled the scene of the robbery, police said.

A pursuit of the second vehicle ensued. The robbery suspect later exited that vehicle and fled on foot.

"The second suspect vehicle and driver eluded pursuit, but the initial robbery suspect was contained in a perimeter" and later found by K-9 officers, police said.

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles

An Oakland-area man has been arrested for half a dozen armed robberies in the Los Angeles area, including several along the Melrose corridor.

According to investigators, a gun was recovered from the two suspects who were taken into custody. The victim's Rolex was also found.

The suspects were identified as Los Angeles residents Tyler Dumas, 20, and Edwin Witty, 19. They were each booked on one count of robbery, with individual bail set at $1,000,000.

"It is believed that both may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles Area," the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Robbery Homicide Division's Detective Jennifer Hammer at (213) 486-6840.

Comments / 9

speakmymind
2d ago

Stop letting them be released from jail with just a slap on the wrist! Give them a hefty sentence no less than 10years behind bars would send a direct message to the thugs.

Reply(2)
20
FreeBear
2d ago

Our mayor-elect Karen Bass has represented South Central for 28 years and was the congresswoman for South Central until this month, and look at what has happened to South Central -- the highest crime rates in the City of Los Angeles and the highest concentration of homeless population outside of DTLA. Any reason we will be better off when she becomes CEO of the entire City of Los Angeles?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Detectives looking for suspect who murdered U.S. veteran at LACC

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who killed a U.S. veteran in a parking structure at Los Angeles City College (LACC). On November 7, just after 2 p.m., LASD deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon within the LACC parking structure at 640 North Heliotrope Drive. When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
yovenice.com

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit

With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy