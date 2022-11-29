Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex taken from victim in Mid-Wilshire area

Two men were arrested after a video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area in broad daylight, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.

The brazen robbery was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue. The incident was captured in a bystander's video, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The footage appears to show two suspects, dressed in all black, taking the watch off a man's wrist as he stands on a street corner. The suspects then get into a sedan parked nearby and drive away.

The response of patrol officers led to a police pursuit.

"The suspect driver collided with an unrelated vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to that driver and one of the robbery suspects, who was taken into custody at scene," the LAPD statement said. The second suspect fled the crash scene on foot and got into another waiting vehicle, which had also fled the scene of the robbery, police said.

A pursuit of the second vehicle ensued. The robbery suspect later exited that vehicle and fled on foot.

"The second suspect vehicle and driver eluded pursuit, but the initial robbery suspect was contained in a perimeter" and later found by K-9 officers, police said.

An Oakland-area man has been arrested for half a dozen armed robberies in the Los Angeles area, including several along the Melrose corridor.

According to investigators, a gun was recovered from the two suspects who were taken into custody. The victim's Rolex was also found.

The suspects were identified as Los Angeles residents Tyler Dumas, 20, and Edwin Witty, 19. They were each booked on one count of robbery, with individual bail set at $1,000,000.

"It is believed that both may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles Area," the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call LAPD Robbery Homicide Division's Detective Jennifer Hammer at (213) 486-6840.