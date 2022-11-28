Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
Investigators charge suspected boyfriend of Jasmine Pace
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, who recently went missing. Wednesday afternoon, local officials say they’ve arrested a suspect related to her disappearance. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said “these days are sometimes hard” when providing new updates on the Pace...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
WTVC
Body camera video shows East Ridge police refusing to let a man leave the hospital
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A man says he plans to file a lawsuit after two East Ridge police officers took him to the ground and cuffed him after refusing to let him leave the hospital, which was caught on body camera, according to attorney Robin Flores. An arrest report...
WTVC
Update: Driver in series of crashes is identified, details on what led to the crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police have now confirmed the suspect is 29-year-old Lejuan Gibson. Police say the incident began when they...
fox17.com
Town of Smyrna names Jason Irvin new police chief
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Town of Smyrna has a new police chief. Jason Irvin, a veteran officer out of Chattanooga, has been named the new chief of police for the Smyrna Police Department. Irvin previously worked with the Chattanooga Police Department serving as the Assistant Police Chief from...
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department are looking for a suspect after they were notified a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. When they got there, they say they found one man who had been stabbed. Investigators say...
WTVCFOX
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid leave until a hearing...
fox17.com
Man fires shots into woods towards children at youth hunting event, says sheriff
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — During a youth hunting event, a man unloaded his gun into the woods where children and several adults were standing on Saturday night, says Bledsoe County Sheriff Morris. The Dayton Mountain Hound Association hosted a youth hunting event where some children were showing dogs and...
WTVCFOX
Grundy County man filing lawsuit for wrongful conviction in 2006 murder
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Adam Braseel is suing the Grundy County government, along with former Sheriff's Office members and a former TBI agent, for his wrongful conviction in the 2006 murder of Malcom Burrows. Braseel was wrongfully charged with the murder of Malcolm Burrows in 2006 in Tracy City.
Tennessee man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive for days
A Warren County man has been charged after authorities said he held a woman captive for three days and assaulted her.
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
weisradio.com
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
WDEF
Troopers looking for driver who ran into motorcyclist last night
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia State Troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Catoosa County. They say the crash happened on GA 2 around 8:45 PM. Investigators say that 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended his...
