Mavericks officially waive Facundo Campazzo

Marc Stein: The Mavericks just officially waived Facundo Campazzo as a prelude to signing Kemba Walker as I reported earlier this morning.

Dallas Mavs waive Facundo Campazzo sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mavs… – 3:13 PM

The Mavs announced today they’ve waived Facundo Campazzo. Obviously a prelude to something else reported elsewhere. Campazzo played in 8 games w/ Dallas. As w/ anyone, but especially Facu who is a nice guy w/ a huge fan following, it’s a bummer when these things don’t work out 🇦🇷 – 2:11 PM

If Facundo Campazzo returns to EuroLeague, which team would you like to see him on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/aBdt5GxzOn – 8:34 AM

Facundo Campazzo to become a free agent

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:20 AM

Short-lived stint: Facundo Campazzo is about to become a free agent 😬

His replacement in the Dallas Mavericks is already known:

basketnews.com/news-181576-ma… – 8:19 AM

The Dallas Mavericks will waive Facundo Campazzo, per @Shams Charania. – 8:07 AM

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Facundo Campazzo. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 28, 2022

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 28, 2022

The Mavericks would have to create a roster spot to sign Walker, which is most easily be done by waiving Facundo Campazzo. The Argentinean guard, who played alongside Mavericks star Luka Dončić at Real Madrid in Spain, has been used sparingly in seven games since Dallas signed Campazzo to a non-guaranteed contract just as the season was starting in mid-October. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 28, 2022