Bernard W. Chapman, 94
TILTON — Bernard W. Chapman, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28 at Concord Hospital—Laconia. He was born on July 15, 1928, on Pillsbury Lane. In his youth, he worked on the Hersey and Abbott farms. He was part of ROTC and became a postal worker for 37 years.
Amedee ‘Ricky’ Nedeau Jr., 64
GILFORD — Amedee "Ricky" Nedeau Jr., 64, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 29. Ricky was born in Laconia, the son of Amedee Nedeau Sr., and Beatrice Irene (Martin) Nedeau.
Richard J. Olisky, 81
LACONIA — Richard J. Olisky, 81, of Lower Bay Road, passed away Nov. 29, at Concord Hospital—Laconia. Richard was born on April 22, 1941, in Laconia, son to the late Joseph and Eva (Kelly) Olisky.
Wanted: Bovine nanny
The cow and three calves I just bought from a farmer in Wilton are an unruly bunch. On their first day, Rosie, the Highland cow, gathered herself up, tucked her legs, and neatly jumped over a 4-foot gate, followed by her less-graceful calf, Elsie. They weren't following my farmer's manual, which says cows don't jump gates. Rosie's former owner had warned me she was a jumper, but I thought my high fences would be too much for her. After they jumped, I herded them back into the holding pen, and Rosie cleared the gate again. But, as Elsie followed her mom, her rear legs caught on the gate and pulled it down.
Joshua A. Beebe
LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and c…
St Joseph Church Preservation Society Inc.: St. Joseph Church still under threat of demolition
In 2019, many in our community made their voices heard regarding the plans by the Diocese of Manchester to demolish St. Joseph Church in Laconia.
Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston
Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston. William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales wrapped up warm on Thursday (01.12.22) to brave chilly temperatures as they toured the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
Lunch money: The costs of ballooning lunch debt in Laconia schools
LACONIA — In the three months since school started, students in the city's district have accumulated $15,400 in school meal debt — and climbing. About 340 students, a fifth of the district, have balances in the negative, though individual debt ranges from cents to hundreds of dollars. Lunch...
Gilford Parks and Rec hosts 3rd Annual Home Decorating Contest
The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Gilford District PTA to co-sponsor the 3rd Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights.
Despite decrease in Laconia tax rate, rising home values mean a bill jump for many
LACONIA — Tax bills hit mailboxes across the city this week and, though the city tax rate went down this year, many city residents will see their bill increase. The city tax rate, calculated by the state using the assessed value of property citywide and the amount of money the city must raise through taxes, was set at $14.85 this year — down more than $4, about 22%, from last year. This rate means that property owners pay $14.85 for every $1,000 of assessed value on their property.
Seasonal affective disorder peaks as sunlight tanks
LACONIA — The brightest time of year — filled with joy, giving, treats and happy gatherings — is also the darkest time, when sunlight deprivation kicks into overdrive and ushers in clouds of winter blues. For many, icy winds and weather on top of shorter, darker days...
