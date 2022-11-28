Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Family Dollar Store Closing ImminentlyJoel EisenbergLaconia, NH
Bernard W. Chapman, 94
TILTON — Bernard W. Chapman, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28 at Concord Hospital—Laconia. He was born on July 15, 1928, on Pillsbury Lane. In his youth, he worked on the Hersey and Abbott farms. He was part of ROTC and became a postal worker for 37 years.
Amedee ‘Ricky’ Nedeau Jr., 64
GILFORD — Amedee "Ricky" Nedeau Jr., 64, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Nov. 29. Ricky was born in Laconia, the son of Amedee Nedeau Sr., and Beatrice Irene (Martin) Nedeau.
David E. Iverson, 62
TILTON — David Eric Iverson, 62, a resident of Tilton and long-time business owner, passed away on Nov. 17, at his home. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on Aug. 2, 1960, the son of Richard and Louise (Carr) Iverson. David was well known in the Lakes Region for his many businesses he ran with his wife Karen. Whether it was Helbent Custom Fabricators, Busted N Hurtin Enterprise or Absolute Portable Toilets, he was always keeping busy thinking of his next endeavor. He loved to ride motorcycles or drive around in his Jeep, but those who knew him well knew he loved to party but hated any type of sport.
Richard J. Olisky, 81
LACONIA — Richard J. Olisky, 81, of Lower Bay Road, passed away Nov. 29, at Concord Hospital—Laconia. Richard was born on April 22, 1941, in Laconia, son to the late Joseph and Eva (Kelly) Olisky.
Harry A. Bean, 86
GILFORD — Harry A. Bean, 86, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, at home with his family by his side. Harry was born in Laconia on Dec. 5, 1935, son to the late Harry Daniel and Ethel (Dalton) Bean.
Wanted: Bovine nanny
The cow and three calves I just bought from a farmer in Wilton are an unruly bunch. On their first day, Rosie, the Highland cow, gathered herself up, tucked her legs, and neatly jumped over a 4-foot gate, followed by her less-graceful calf, Elsie. They weren't following my farmer's manual, which says cows don't jump gates. Rosie's former owner had warned me she was a jumper, but I thought my high fences would be too much for her. After they jumped, I herded them back into the holding pen, and Rosie cleared the gate again. But, as Elsie followed her mom, her rear legs caught on the gate and pulled it down.
St Joseph Church Preservation Society Inc.: St. Joseph Church still under threat of demolition
In 2019, many in our community made their voices heard regarding the plans by the Diocese of Manchester to demolish St. Joseph Church in Laconia.
Lunch money: The costs of ballooning lunch debt in Laconia schools
LACONIA — In the three months since school started, students in the city's district have accumulated $15,400 in school meal debt — and climbing. About 340 students, a fifth of the district, have balances in the negative, though individual debt ranges from cents to hundreds of dollars. Lunch...
25-year-old driver arrested for DWI clocked at 116 mph on I-93
TILTON — Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, was arrested Tuesday night by state police after speeding down Interstate-93 at over 100 miles per hour. Morocho-Carchi, of Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation.
Sheriff says bogus message is political ploy
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is warning the public that messages sent through anything other than his official email account are not from him, including a message received by New Beginnings – Without Violence & Abuse, a domestic violence shelter, through their website. “This morning at 8:45, I received...
Despite decrease in Laconia tax rate, rising home values mean a bill jump for many
LACONIA — Tax bills hit mailboxes across the city this week and, though the city tax rate went down this year, many city residents will see their bill increase. The city tax rate, calculated by the state using the assessed value of property citywide and the amount of money the city must raise through taxes, was set at $14.85 this year — down more than $4, about 22%, from last year. This rate means that property owners pay $14.85 for every $1,000 of assessed value on their property.
