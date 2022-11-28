Mrs. Joann Ellen Shanks (nee: Martin) of Warrenton passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1942, in Fort Thomas, KY, to the late Howard and Ruth (nee: Butts) Martin. Joann had reached the age of 80 years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer...

WARRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO