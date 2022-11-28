Read full article on original website
Joann Shanks
Mrs. Joann Ellen Shanks (nee: Martin) of Warrenton passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1942, in Fort Thomas, KY, to the late Howard and Ruth (nee: Butts) Martin. Joann had reached the age of 80 years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer...
Michael Burridge
Michael Burridge passed away on November 27, 2022 at the age of 62. Michael was born March 5, 1960, in Garland, Texas, to George and Belinda Burridge Sr. (nee Roy). Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Carlene Burridge (nee Peters) of O’Fallon, MO; his two children, Lauren (Lance) Caron, Isaiah (Megan) Burridge; brother, Rick (Jeanne) Burridge of Mesquite, TX.
Andrew Turner II
Andrew Mayson Turner II, of Warrenton, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1986 in St. Louis, to the late Andrew Turner and Suzanne Gasko. Andrew had reached the age of 36 years. He is survived by his children, Emma Turner, Madilyn Coleman and...
