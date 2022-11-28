Cascade Co. Clerk and Recorders race recount underway; candidate petitions to stop the recount

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:. GREAT FALLS, Mont. – At 1:38 am this morning, Great Falls Fire Rescue’s A Platoon responded to a vacant construction job trailer on fire at 927 13th St N. On arrival, Engine 1 found one of the job trailers fully involved and the fire was starting to affect a second job trailer located next to the trailer on fire. Engine 1’s crews had to deal with the elements, as well as, having to make access to the trailer through a chain link fence. Once access was gained, A Platoon’s crews were able to extinguish the fire in the first job trailer and stop it from fully igniting the second job trailer.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO