Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

Felony Fugitive From New York Nabbed in Indian River County

Indian River County - Monday November 28, 2022: A fugitive from New York was nabbed in Sebastian the day before Thanksgiving by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, the Task Force received information last Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
cw34.com

Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

CFO Patronis: Avoid ‘Giving Tuesday’ Charity Scams

Florida - Tuesday November 28, 2022: Florida's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is reminding Floridians to stay alert and beware of scams when dealing with charitable causes on Giving Tuesday. “Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to give to those in need, but bad actors are always looking for...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

SFWMD: Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock Re-Opened

Glades County - Wednesday November 30, 2022: The Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore re-opened after being temporarily closed to navigation for maintenance work. To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter. Anglers...
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

FWC: Flounder Recreational Harvest Reopens Thursday December 1

Florida - Tuesday November 29, 2022: The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation has announced that the recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters will re-open on Thursday December 1. The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational...
FLORIDA STATE

