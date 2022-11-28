Read full article on original website
Child shot when dad, under influence, 'irresponsibly handled' AR-15, police say
A Port St. Lucie girl is recovering after a police report said she was shot when her "extremely negligent" father, who was under the influence of alcohol, "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle.
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County.
Felony Fugitive From New York Nabbed in Indian River County
Indian River County - Monday November 28, 2022: A fugitive from New York was nabbed in Sebastian the day before Thanksgiving by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, the Task Force received information last Wednesday...
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
North Carolina couple arrested on drug charges
A North Carolina couple was arrested after police received a report of an erratic driver on State Route 3.
Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again
A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times is in trouble again. Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison.
Prosecutor seeks to change laws after Austin Harroff verdict
The criminal case for Austin Harrouff might now be closed, but the state attorney's office said it still isn't finished.
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, a former state correctional officer is asking an appeals court to overturn his dismissal for using medical marijuana at the reception center in Lake Butler. Samuel Velez Ortiz, who was a sergeant for the Florida Department of...
Idaho State Police searching for person who threw full beer bottle at trooper's car on Thanksgiving Day
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police Trooper was conducting a DUI investigation westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 52 in Ada County on the right shoulder of the roadway. The Trooper had a suspect in custody in the rear seat of his patrol vehicle. An individual in a dark colored passenger car, possibly with a soft top, threw a full beer bottle at the Trooper's vehicle. ...
Girl bitten by shark at Hobe Sound Beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day at the beach ended in the hospital for a young girl on the Treasure Coast. On Sunday, Martin County Fire Rescue and Jupiter Island Public Safety received reports of a shark bite. Around 1 p.m. at Hobe Sound Beach, MCFR said they...
CFO Patronis: Avoid ‘Giving Tuesday’ Charity Scams
Florida - Tuesday November 28, 2022: Florida's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is reminding Floridians to stay alert and beware of scams when dealing with charitable causes on Giving Tuesday. “Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to give to those in need, but bad actors are always looking for...
I-Team: Step-dad dies, Mom spirals, girl placed into Foster System
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — For the past 6 months, the CBS12 News I-Team has been talking with insiders and child rights’ advocates about Florida’s Department of Children and Families. A concerned viewer contacted us and asked us to look into cases when kids are taken from their homes, they endure abuse in the foster system, they beg to be sent back to their parents and are told 'it's not that simple.'
FP&L: Quarterly Warning Siren Test for the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant at NOON Thursday
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 30, 2022: St. Lucie County Public Safety has issued a notice advising that at NOON Thursday, December 1, Florida Power and Light will conduct a routine quarterly test of its outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant. The test will involve...
Florida woman wins top lottery prize from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida woman's $10 purchase won her $1 million back after she found that she bought a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
SFWMD: Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock Re-Opened
Glades County - Wednesday November 30, 2022: The Buckhead Ridge S-127 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore re-opened after being temporarily closed to navigation for maintenance work. To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and Twitter. Anglers...
USACE: Low Power Line East of Port Mayaca Lock before the Railroad Swing Bridge
South Florida - Wednesday November 30, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a Notice to Navigation warning of a low power line east of the Port Mayaca Lock, before the Railroad Swing Bridge. The lowest point of the power line is on the north side of the canal.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FWC: Flounder Recreational Harvest Reopens Thursday December 1
Florida - Tuesday November 29, 2022: The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation has announced that the recreational harvest of flounder in all Florida state and federal waters will re-open on Thursday December 1. The minimum size limit for flounder is 14 inches total length and the daily recreational...
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
